Dear players, the Version 1.3 update is officially live🎉！
This update brings brand-new scenes, outfits, and storylines, along with some system expansions and optimizations. We hope to deliver an even better gaming experience for everyone.
👩🍳New Characters
-
Selena – A strict and seemingly reserved career woman
A lawyer who frequently visits the bar for unknown reasons. Her refined appearance may be hiding a suppressed and passionate inner self. As the story progresses, you’ll gradually uncover her true nature!
-
Chloe – A bold and sexy little devil
A mischievous beauty with daring outfits and a mysterious style that makes it hard to guess her true intentions. Will Dick be able to truly "see through" a woman as unpredictable as her?
🍹New Scene
- Luxury Apartment – A mysterious and luxurious place
Players can sneak into the apartment for theft or to install hidden cameras.
As the story unfolds, you’ll uncover secrets about the female owner of the apartment.
👗New Outfits
- 9 brand-new outfit cards have been added.
♥️New Actions
-
Added 14 new secret memories
-
Added 8 new poses in the Intimate Mode
-
Added 9 new poses in the Caress stage.
⚙️New Systems & Optimizations
-
Main Story Replay System — After clearing the storyline, players can rewatch certain scenes with custom outfits.
-
Dialogue Skip — Players who want to progress quickly can now skip dialogues with one click.
-
External ejaculation effect - Ejaculation on female characters will cause the effect of semen on the female characters
-
Text animation sound effect optimization - New sex-related main line animations include female character moans and sex-related sound effects.
-
Skill: Insight Optimization — Level 2 and 3 now allow you to distinguish item types and see patrolling NPCs.
-
Time Skip — When sleeping, players can choose to skip to the next day or afternoon.
-
Skill Toggle — After purchasing the "Omniscience" skill, players can toggle it on or off from the journal.
-
Costume Shop — Some new outfits will be sold as products in the in-game store.
🛠️Bug Fixes
-
Madam could see the player through walls
-
After obtaining Caenis's outfit card, it couldn’t be applied in the wardrobe system
-
Description for the Master Key updated to "Master Key to Karlyn's house"
-
NPC display issues in the bar when graphics were set to High
-
After customizing outfits in the wardrobe, Karlyn would not wear them when drugged
-
Some UI elements displayed incorrectly under 16:10 resolution
