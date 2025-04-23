 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18211251 Edited 23 April 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Visual bug - If you do a jump and hold right click from the top the rock has a jumpier movement down that if you don't. - FIXED

  • Audio - the ambient sound seems to crackle every now and then on tutorial level. - FIXED

  • Gameplay bug - On respawn if you touched a wall or the ground and didn't jump before respawn your jump resets allowing for skips due to spawning at height. - Fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3599421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link