

Knights and mercs, we're landing with a morning update to dig deep on F10s and crush a bunch of "root causes" of hotly reported issues. This is a big patch fix including some key balance / signposting improvements around Talents and buff effects that will help the game play more smoothly and be more clear about what Talents are offering.

Clarity on Once-a-Turn Talents



There were a number of Talents in the game that had an annoying habit of activating once and successfully working, but then being allowed to activate a second time in a Turn and eating your charge while failing to apply their Buff.

Think Skullshot - first time you shoot and kill you'd get +3 AP. Second time you shoot and kill, you'd waste the charge and get +0 AP.

With Update #238, we've addressed this Talent set by adding the once-a-turn rule to the end of their description and ensuring that they all stick to it. They will no longer activate in the case of passive Talents and once used, an active Talent like Skullshot will disable in your Talent bar.

This is not a nerf or buff - the rules are unchanged, but it is an important fix to make the rules clear and prevent the Talents from wasting charges (which is a buff lol). The following Talents have been updated:

Steamroll

Stopgap

Savagery

Run and Gun

Recoup

Synapse Short

Overdrive

Choppa

Whisperkill

Skullshot

Quiet Kill

Fleeting

Improved Description of Buff for Extra Pure Dmg



What used to be described as "Pure Dmg Upgrade" for damage types has a new simpler buff text, which states something like "+25% of Ballistic Dmg as extra Pure Dmg." This type of effect relies on your Ballistic (or Kinetic) Damage and takes a percentage of that damage and adds it as extra Pure Dmg. This is really powerful boost, as you get to keep all of your regular damage and gain armor penetrating Pure at the same time.

it was confusing before, causing too many F10s and community chats. Hopefully this helps!



For some types of mission, where the primary form of payment is in the objective list - such as Infiltrate and Download, Lootbox Hunt, etc - these types of "secondary" payments were not being correctly modified by your Contact's Traits and Trust %. Now, you'll see those pay buffs cover the full gamut of payments you might receive, so those missions can feel more rewarding if you are working with a Generous Contact, etc.

Appearance Improvements



For the appearance tab, we've extended the length of the name field if you are saving an appearance. We've also adjusted the zoom in rules to include facial hair - when you are picking a facial hair, you'll get a zoomed in look at it.

Swapped Nouns

We fixed an issue that was causing the nouns for certain relationship tags to swap - son and daughter were flipped.

v1.10.23 - #238: One Shot Rule - 4/23/2025