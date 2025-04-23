 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18211058
Update notes via Steam Community

fixed typo causing world 6 ending portal to appear based on wrong criteria.
TL;DR: line 34, space 48 of the world 6 script in the worlds script folder in the scripts folder has been changed from a 5 to a 6

Changed files in this update

Depot 3538371
  • Loading history…
