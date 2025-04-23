fixed typo causing world 6 ending portal to appear based on wrong criteria.
TL;DR: line 34, space 48 of the world 6 script in the worlds script folder in the scripts folder has been changed from a 5 to a 6
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed typo causing world 6 ending portal to appear based on wrong criteria.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update