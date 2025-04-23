not a big update, but it fixes some big stuff.
Here's what changed:
- Fixed some collision errors that made game progress impossible
- nooses no longer crash the game
- the bums in the cemetery no longer vanish when you touch them
- singular crabs now show pity on you and give you their xp after 4 turns and insult you (weakling)
- added tons of new items to craft obtained from various new crafting books
- other small changes and fixes that I didn't bother keeping track of :)
Changed files in this update