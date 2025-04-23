 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18211045 Edited 23 April 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

not a big update, but it fixes some big stuff.

Here's what changed:

  • Fixed some collision errors that made game progress impossible
  • nooses no longer crash the game
  • the bums in the cemetery no longer vanish when you touch them
  • singular crabs now show pity on you and give you their xp after 4 turns and insult you (weakling)
  • added tons of new items to craft obtained from various new crafting books
  • other small changes and fixes that I didn't bother keeping track of :)

