23 April 2025 Build 18210943 Edited 23 April 2025 – 16:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes :

1-the combo text doesn't animate onto the screen after the 2nd time
2-Wrong leaderboard appears when in no aiming mode

New features :

1-Add the level progress on the top right

Changed files in this update

Beats Of Fury Content Depot 727451
