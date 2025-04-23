This is a small update to improve the flow of loading autosaves to minimize rolling back progress and reduce the friction of the autosave system. We hope this improves your experience and makes it easier to have confidence in the save system.

Thanks to everyone who gave us feedback on the way autosaves work!

Happy shopkeeping!

v0.14.9.71 Patch Notes

➡️ Changes

You can now see and change your difficulty preset from the main menu lobby screen instead of having to open the lobby settings menu



Moved some options such as friendly fire and peaceful shop to only exist in the lobby settings screen instead of also being shown on the right side of the lobby view to reduce confusion

Visual clarity improvements to the lobby screen



There is now a toggle on the lobby screen to load your autosave for the selected world instead of the world save instead of having to load in and then reload the autosave from the ESC > Save menu



🛠️ General Fixes

If previous save is not working, the Continue option will use the last autosave or backup save instead

Resolved a rare issue where the game would fail to recognize your save when using the Load Game or Continue buttons

Fixed dialogue continue button sometimes being hovered by controller when it shouldn't

Controller now defaults to hovering first response instead of last response in dialogue

Fixed an issue where rice seeds were planting trees when planted

Fixed an issue where M4 models could sometimes be duplicated when loading the mesh

Fixed an issue that could cause launching in Steam Offline mode not to work properly

Fixed various disconnect exceptions

🗣️ Localization