Thank you for your continued support of ‘PLATiNA :: LAB’.

We would like to inform you of the latest updates that will be applied on Thu, April 24th.

(Single Play) A new feature to customize the "Note Skin" has been added. Following this update, players can choose between two default skins available for selection:

(Single Play) Improved the functionality so that background animation (BGA) brightness settings adjusted via the [PageUp] and [PageDown] keys during gameplay are now consistently applied across all songs.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where frame drops occurred during background animation (BGA) playback when playing certain songs in specific environments.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where the judgment count on the result screen was incorrectly displayed such as ‘12345’.

(Single Play) Corrected the information display for certain songs. “world.execute(me);” – Updated the artist name.

“Wolfsbane” – Revised the “Visualized by” credit displayed on the [BOOTH] screen.

(Single Play) Adjusted the infrasound balance of the sound effect that plays during section clear animations.

(Research Notes) Fixed an issue where the descriptive notation for certain missions in Research Notes was incorrectly displayed in all language environments. The content of the missions themselves remains unchanged.

(Select a DB) Fixed an issue where the shading around the eyes in Roro's standing illustration was not applied as intended.

Fixed an issue where the shading on the right eye of Airing's Live2D model was not rendering correctly.

Refined the highlight effect design for the currently selected item in the “Sort Options” menu, accessible via the button in the upper right of the [P.A.T.C.H. Target Song Info] screen.