23 April 2025 Build 18210845 Edited 23 April 2025 – 16:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.1.0

  • fixed incorrect scaling on Steam Deck native when choosing "Windowed" mode
  • small UI adjustments to increase readability on smaller screens
  • replaced 2D animation backend
  • removed leftover, unused files
  • ported to newer engine version... and reverted back - might cause new bugs

This back-and-forth + new backend caused the increase in the file size of the patch.
As always, let me know if you encounter any issues on the Steam Community Hub:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3411490/discussions/

