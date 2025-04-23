1.1.0

fixed incorrect scaling on Steam Deck native when choosing "Windowed" mode

small UI adjustments to increase readability on smaller screens

replaced 2D animation backend

removed leftover, unused files

ported to newer engine version... and reverted back - might cause new bugs

This back-and-forth + new backend caused the increase in the file size of the patch.

As always, let me know if you encounter any issues on the Steam Community Hub:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3411490/discussions/