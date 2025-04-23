1.1.0
- fixed incorrect scaling on Steam Deck native when choosing "Windowed" mode
- small UI adjustments to increase readability on smaller screens
- replaced 2D animation backend
- removed leftover, unused files
- ported to newer engine version... and reverted back - might cause new bugs
This back-and-forth + new backend caused the increase in the file size of the patch.
As always, let me know if you encounter any issues on the Steam Community Hub:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3411490/discussions/
Changed files in this update