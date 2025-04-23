Let's organize some multiplayer matches!

Now in the beginning of the release it can be harder to find people to play against.

Easiest is if you grab a bunch of friends and do your own in house games.

There is a discord link in the "All" tab in Community section, there I organize planned multiplayer sessions.

Feel free to join if you want to find people to play with.

Now for launch week, I'll be hosting games at 19.00 CET everyday.

If you have suggestions for gathering times in other time zones, please let me know in the post I made in Community section.

There is still things in the game I'm working on, there will be updates and polish.

Hope you have a fun time,

Sweetbeard