 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18210769 Edited 24 April 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Let's organize some multiplayer matches!
Now in the beginning of the release it can be harder to find people to play against.
Easiest is if you grab a bunch of friends and do your own in house games.

There is a discord link in the "All" tab in Community section, there I organize planned multiplayer sessions.
Feel free to join if you want to find people to play with.

Now for launch week, I'll be hosting games at 19.00 CET everyday.
If you have suggestions for gathering times in other time zones, please let me know in the post I made in Community section.

There is still things in the game I'm working on, there will be updates and polish.

Hope you have a fun time,
Sweetbeard

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link