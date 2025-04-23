Greetings, Headmasters!

Our magical maintenance crew has been hard at work squashing bugs, improving your classrooms, and polishing the halls of Wizdom Academy. Here’s what’s new and improved in this latest hotfix:

New classroom animations have been conjured for Alchemy and Self Defense courses, bringing even more life to your lessons.

Uploaded enhanced Japanese translations for a smoother and more immersive experience for our players in the East.

Resolved a pesky VFX glitch affecting the Critical Wellbeing building.

Fixed door colliders that were mysteriously keeping everyone out—no more locked-out students!

Golemancy classroom has been repaired and is now functioning properly.

Corrected value display issues in certain localized versions.

Fixed several translation errors in German.

Resolved an issue where sound effects would reset unexpectedly.

The infamous door that let no one through has now been charmed back into working order.

Collision optimization in Lillac Grove to ensure a smoother walk in the woods.

The portal in Crystal Rift has been relocated for better accessibility.

Gave Crystal Rift a visual upgrade—shinier, brighter, and more magical.

Added missing tooltips to certain alert messages.

Added hover tooltips on diplomas during student recruitment for clarity.

Increased character limit for save file names—longer names for longer legacies!

Improved the resource saving system for better reliability and smoother gameplay.

We're constantly working to improve Wizdom Academy and make your experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible. Many small tweaks and hidden improvements were also included in this update to polish every corner of the game.

Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback – it means the world to us.

Stay tuned for more updates, and thanks for being part of the adventure!

