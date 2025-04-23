 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18210746
Update notes via Steam Community

Stability & Optimization

  • Continued work on crash reports

  • Partial optimization of loading and rendering resources of the game world in order to improve frame rate stability

  • Reworked graphics settings presets (High and lower) to improve performance while maintaining visual fidelity

Environment & Navigation

  • Improved spawn placement of lanterns in the backcountry

  • Laid out new paths, adjusted landscape, and removed excess vegetation for better navigation

  • Fine-tuned quest bubble visibility and placement

  • Fence and gate placement adjustments for consistency

UI & Inventory Fixes

  • Fixed bug causing inventory block with first aid kits

  • The tooltip widget is now displayed correctly

