Stability & Optimization
Continued work on crash reports
Partial optimization of loading and rendering resources of the game world in order to improve frame rate stability
Reworked graphics settings presets (High and lower) to improve performance while maintaining visual fidelity
Environment & Navigation
Improved spawn placement of lanterns in the backcountry
Laid out new paths, adjusted landscape, and removed excess vegetation for better navigation
Fine-tuned quest bubble visibility and placement
Fence and gate placement adjustments for consistency
UI & Inventory Fixes
Fixed bug causing inventory block with first aid kits
The tooltip widget is now displayed correctly
