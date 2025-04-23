🆕 New PvE Mode — Survival
• The first PvE mode based on a wave system
• Survive 8 waves of robots — each wave is stronger than the last
• The more waves you survive, the higher your chance of getting a cosmetic TechBox
• No AI teammates — only real players
• The number of bosses scales with the number of players
• Players can revive allies after they're taken down
🎨 Texture Overhaul
• All textures have been updated
• All types of lighting textures are now active — object surfaces appear more volumetric
• Improved texture quality with no performance loss
💥 New Visual Effects
• Added slow snowfall to the Ice Moon map
• Weapon overheating now visually appears on the weapon itself
• Robot destruction now features a powerful explosion
🔫 Weapon Balancing
Laser:
• Increased projectile speed
Rocket Launcher:
• Increased fire rate
• Reduced damage
Plasma:
• Increased damage
• Reduced fire rate
⚙️ Gameplay Changes
• IR Flares can now explode any projectiles passing through them in mid-air
• New accessibility setting: high-contrast text mode
• Increased match start countdown (players didn’t have time to load)
• Increased loadout selection time in round-based modes
• Increased projectile size for most weapons — easier to see and hit
• Electro-smoke now damages teammates
• Electro-smoke overall damage reduced
• Players joining round-based modes won't spawn mid-round anymore
• Danger zone now deals more damage but moves slower
• Small chance to get a TechBox at the end of any match — higher chance for the winning team
• More aerial path variation for Drone AI
• Default max player count is once again 8
• Flashlight removed
• AI sight significantly improved — they no longer lose targets easily when turning
• AI pathfinding improved on urban maps — fewer chances of getting stuck, especially near big buildings
• TechSphere Mine now triggers by radius, not side lasers
• Increased TechSphere Mine damage
• Robots with low HP now ignite and lose health over time unless healed
🐞 Fixes
• Fixed random crashes when loading levels on Android
• Fixed FPS drops on the Egypt map when Holiday/Halloween props were present
• Some physics objects could pass through cars, rocks, and icebergs
• Game mode could still repeat twice with random mode selection
• Matchmaking considered ranked MMR even in unranked matches
• Overheated weapons on client side could fail to fire after cooling
• Drone AI couldn’t descend low enough to use flamethrower
• Turret owner name and health didn’t display correctly for some clients
• Rare desync of AI positions between clients
• Deployed TechSpheres sometimes didn’t take damage
• Mine explosion could fail to deal damage
• Weapon overheating didn’t work properly in VR
Changed files in this update