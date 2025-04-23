🆕 New PvE Mode — Survival

• The first PvE mode based on a wave system

• Survive 8 waves of robots — each wave is stronger than the last

• The more waves you survive, the higher your chance of getting a cosmetic TechBox

• No AI teammates — only real players

• The number of bosses scales with the number of players

• Players can revive allies after they're taken down

🎨 Texture Overhaul

• All textures have been updated

• All types of lighting textures are now active — object surfaces appear more volumetric

• Improved texture quality with no performance loss

💥 New Visual Effects

• Added slow snowfall to the Ice Moon map

• Weapon overheating now visually appears on the weapon itself

• Robot destruction now features a powerful explosion

🔫 Weapon Balancing

Laser:

• Increased projectile speed

Rocket Launcher:

• Increased fire rate

• Reduced damage

Plasma:

• Increased damage

• Reduced fire rate

⚙️ Gameplay Changes

• IR Flares can now explode any projectiles passing through them in mid-air

• New accessibility setting: high-contrast text mode

• Increased match start countdown (players didn’t have time to load)

• Increased loadout selection time in round-based modes

• Increased projectile size for most weapons — easier to see and hit

• Electro-smoke now damages teammates

• Electro-smoke overall damage reduced

• Players joining round-based modes won't spawn mid-round anymore

• Danger zone now deals more damage but moves slower

• Small chance to get a TechBox at the end of any match — higher chance for the winning team

• More aerial path variation for Drone AI

• Default max player count is once again 8

• Flashlight removed

• AI sight significantly improved — they no longer lose targets easily when turning

• AI pathfinding improved on urban maps — fewer chances of getting stuck, especially near big buildings

• TechSphere Mine now triggers by radius, not side lasers

• Increased TechSphere Mine damage

• Robots with low HP now ignite and lose health over time unless healed

🐞 Fixes

• Fixed random crashes when loading levels on Android

• Fixed FPS drops on the Egypt map when Holiday/Halloween props were present

• Some physics objects could pass through cars, rocks, and icebergs

• Game mode could still repeat twice with random mode selection

• Matchmaking considered ranked MMR even in unranked matches

• Overheated weapons on client side could fail to fire after cooling

• Drone AI couldn’t descend low enough to use flamethrower

• Turret owner name and health didn’t display correctly for some clients

• Rare desync of AI positions between clients

• Deployed TechSpheres sometimes didn’t take damage

• Mine explosion could fail to deal damage

• Weapon overheating didn’t work properly in VR