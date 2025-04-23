 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18210721
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.77393 Test 2025-04-23

Design

  • Expose Agent mission takes 1 turn to complete (was 2)

  • Rise of Carthage campaign tweaks

Programming

  • Restart Game and New Map now generate a new game ID so that a new entry can be recorded in the Hall of Fame

  • AI less averse to building Militia and Conscripts when it cannot build a latest upgrade regular military unit

  • Added support for yields with negative demand

  • Added delete functionality to Manage Mods tab for mapfiles with no ModioID/WorkshopID

  • Added support for showing images of workshop maps in Manage Mods tab

UI

  • Added upgrade icon to city production buttons for specialists that replace an existing specialist

  • Added year of discovery to each acquired tech on the Tech Tree

  • Added explanation popup to target player when a mission has resulted in an AI or a tribe agreeing to declare war on that player

  • Can no longer see citizens, specialists, and happiness level of foreign cities without an agent

  • Shrines are listed in city pagan religion help text, just as monasteries, temples, etc are listed for world religions

  • Agent networks with agents now shown in Spymasters Agent Networks submenu

  • Added minimum range to unit encyclopedia entries where relevant

  • Improved helptext for traits that can replace other traits

  • Localization text updates

  • Removed the Text tab from the Event Browser

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed repair recommendation and improvement ping hover issues

  • Fixed production queue buttons

  • Fixed increasing player count disabling Allow Duplicate Nations option

  • Fixed character memories also getting applied to the character's family

  • Fixed city recommendation icons appear for non-visible production buttons

  • Fixed agent networks submenu player colors

  • Fixed issues with city widget capture text

  • Fixed data issue for culture on city tab

  • Fixed data issues for specialist widgets and pings

  • Fixed improvements placed in the map editor always getting raised to the hill height offset

  • Fixed irrelevant tribes appearing in the tooltip of some character bonuses

  • Fixed team/tribe diplomacy icon not updating in score area when diplomacy changes

  • Fixed bug that forced some map scripts to put all players on the same continent

  • Fixed event text/goal mismatch

  • Fixed incorrect number of players stored in the options file for multiplayer settings

  • Fixed hotseat games restarting with the wrong active player

  • Fixed modio uploading all files in Maps folder

  • Fixed modio maps reporting version issues if modVersion is blank

  • Fixed modio maps sometimes not getting metadata embedded in the mapfile

  • Fixed modio maps images not showing on manage mods tab

  • Fixed possible null reference when map filename isn't the same as map display name

  • Fixed mods with file information showing private full path filename

  • Fixed mod uninstall button not working on Install tab immediately after an installation

  • Fixed Civil War affecting all players (Behind the Throne)

  • Fixed map Occurrences not being added to mirror maps (Wrath of Gods)

  • Text and event fixes

Notes for Modders
  • It is recommended to upload new versions of map mods in order to take advantage of fixes and new features

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 18210721
Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
