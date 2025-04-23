Rise of Carthage campaign tweaks

Expose Agent mission takes 1 turn to complete (was 2)

Added support for showing images of workshop maps in Manage Mods tab

Added delete functionality to Manage Mods tab for mapfiles with no ModioID/WorkshopID

Added support for yields with negative demand

AI less averse to building Militia and Conscripts when it cannot build a latest upgrade regular military unit

Restart Game and New Map now generate a new game ID so that a new entry can be recorded in the Hall of Fame

Added upgrade icon to city production buttons for specialists that replace an existing specialist

Added year of discovery to each acquired tech on the Tech Tree

Added explanation popup to target player when a mission has resulted in an AI or a tribe agreeing to declare war on that player

Can no longer see citizens, specialists, and happiness level of foreign cities without an agent

Shrines are listed in city pagan religion help text, just as monasteries, temples, etc are listed for world religions

Agent networks with agents now shown in Spymasters Agent Networks submenu

Added minimum range to unit encyclopedia entries where relevant

Improved helptext for traits that can replace other traits

Localization text updates