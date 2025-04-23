Test Branch 1.0.77393 Test 2025-04-23
Design
-
Expose Agent mission takes 1 turn to complete (was 2)
-
Rise of Carthage campaign tweaks
Programming
-
Restart Game and New Map now generate a new game ID so that a new entry can be recorded in the Hall of Fame
-
AI less averse to building Militia and Conscripts when it cannot build a latest upgrade regular military unit
-
Added support for yields with negative demand
-
Added delete functionality to Manage Mods tab for mapfiles with no ModioID/WorkshopID
-
Added support for showing images of workshop maps in Manage Mods tab
-
UI
-
Added upgrade icon to city production buttons for specialists that replace an existing specialist
-
Added year of discovery to each acquired tech on the Tech Tree
-
Added explanation popup to target player when a mission has resulted in an AI or a tribe agreeing to declare war on that player
-
Can no longer see citizens, specialists, and happiness level of foreign cities without an agent
-
Shrines are listed in city pagan religion help text, just as monasteries, temples, etc are listed for world religions
-
Agent networks with agents now shown in Spymasters Agent Networks submenu
-
Added minimum range to unit encyclopedia entries where relevant
-
Improved helptext for traits that can replace other traits
-
Localization text updates
-
Removed the Text tab from the Event Browser
-
Bugs Fixed
-
Fixed repair recommendation and improvement ping hover issues
-
Fixed production queue buttons
-
Fixed increasing player count disabling Allow Duplicate Nations option
-
Fixed character memories also getting applied to the character's family
-
Fixed city recommendation icons appear for non-visible production buttons
-
Fixed agent networks submenu player colors
-
Fixed issues with city widget capture text
-
Fixed data issue for culture on city tab
-
Fixed data issues for specialist widgets and pings
-
Fixed improvements placed in the map editor always getting raised to the hill height offset
-
Fixed irrelevant tribes appearing in the tooltip of some character bonuses
-
Fixed team/tribe diplomacy icon not updating in score area when diplomacy changes
-
Fixed bug that forced some map scripts to put all players on the same continent
-
Fixed event text/goal mismatch
-
Fixed incorrect number of players stored in the options file for multiplayer settings
-
Fixed hotseat games restarting with the wrong active player
-
Fixed modio uploading all files in Maps folder
-
Fixed modio maps reporting version issues if modVersion is blank
-
Fixed modio maps sometimes not getting metadata embedded in the mapfile
-
Fixed modio maps images not showing on manage mods tab
-
Fixed possible null reference when map filename isn't the same as map display name
-
Fixed mods with file information showing private full path filename
-
Fixed mod uninstall button not working on Install tab immediately after an installation
-
Fixed Civil War affecting all players (Behind the Throne)
-
Fixed map Occurrences not being added to mirror maps (Wrath of Gods)
-
Text and event fixes
Notes for Modders
- It is recommended to upload new versions of map mods in order to take advantage of fixes and new features
Changed depots in test branch