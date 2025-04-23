A new function has been added, which allows you to set "favorite" items on different store pages. The "favorite" items will be sorted to the top of the store page for priority display.

The UI of all teleportation talismans has been redesigned.

Seaside teleportation talismans and back - mountain teleportation talismans have been added.

Now you can buy the new seaside teleportation talismans and back - mountain teleportation talismans from the traveling merchant Sophia.

Now there is a probability of getting seaside teleportation talismans and back - mountain teleportation talismans from fishing treasure chests.

Now when you place the mouse on the food in the warehouse page, you can view the buff status provided by the corresponding food.

The amount of gloomy wood required to build an aquarium has been reduced (from 30 to 15).

The probability of finding gloomy wood and rotten wood in the trash cans in the town and commercial street has been slightly increased.

Now when using the shortcut key space to confirm the creation of a building blueprint in the blueprint construction panel, there will be an additional confirmation prompt.

The display bug that some lamps in the self - owned house wrongly provided 10 points of attractiveness has been fixed.

The UI of the amount of money consumed for placing objects on the layout panel has been redesigned, and now it is more eye - catching and easy to read.

Some daily dialogues have been added for some villagers.