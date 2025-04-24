

Hello, Engineers!

It's time for a Weekly Release! Today, we're adding new blocks that will expand your building options and the functionality of your creations!

The Prototype Door now allows you to create functional doors that open and close, though it could require some dedication from skilled engineers. The Truss Blocks are lightweight, open-frame pieces that are great for building strong structures like frames and support beams. Last but not least, the new Armor Shapes let you create more visually striking ships and stations with unique angles and curves that elevate your designs.

Be sure to check it out, as all blocks are available now!





Also, engineers, mark your calendars! On April 28th, Space Engineers gets the highly anticipated Fieldwork Update, bringing the vibe of scientific experiments, enhanced PVE encounters, and much more.

Please join us for the Space Engineers: Fieldwork Update Release Livestream!

🚀 Monday, April 28th, 5 PM UTC

