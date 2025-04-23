 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18210511
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Improved mouse input detection to fix an occasional issue where flags placed on top of buildings were not properly recognized during interaction.
2.Fix for structures visuals randomization.

Changed files in this update

