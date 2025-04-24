⚔️ Greetings Commanders! ⚔️

We've just released Songs of Silence's Update 1.3! 🥳

It is PACKED with content and improvements. ✨

Details below! 👇

Game Content

👑 NEW SCENARIO - Uncover Garin's origin story 👹

⚔️ SKIRMISH DIFFICULTY FATES - It's here! Fine-tune the AI to be easier or ruthless...

💫 ADDITIONAL FATES (3) - Ruins, monster lairs... More Skirmish customization!

UI/UX & Quality of Life

🔎 NEW POWER TOOLTIPS - Effects that modify units' power are now listed in tooltips!

🏰 Location Prosperity UI - Now visible at all times for Crusade players

🕯️ Scenario UI - Visual highlight when a new scenario is available

🔠 High-readability Font - Improved the material

Balancing

😈 Crusade Balancing - General improvements

⚖️ Campaign Balancing - Addressed chapter 4 & 6 difficulty spikes

👑 New Scenario - Song of Cinder

Uncover Garin's origin story, in a tale where power clashes with faith... 💥



Sent to the distant corners of Irdheim, a Kantor and his unobtrusive apprentice arrived at the prosperous gates of Andrik. Yet, the Crusade, ever eager to spread its faith and steadily growing in power, finds no welcome in these lands.

⚔️ Skirmish - Difficulty Fates

We've added 2 Skirmish Difficulty Fates - available for all immediately! 😎

👉 Head to the in-game Encyclopedia to claim them! 📖

⚔️ New Tooltips - Display of Effects on Power

This is BIG 🤩 You can now visualize through tooltips ...

The modified Attack & Defense Power of units in the army inspect screen! 🛡️ 🤺

The list off all effects affecting these power values! 📃 👀

Crusade

Removed Minor Summoning recruitment card

Recruitment | Added Voidmare to Purgatory (50/40/30 Void Essence) as starting card

Recruitment | Added Maelgot to Purgatory (60/50/40 Void Essence)

Recruitment | Added Hesher to Purgatory (Costs: 65/55/45 Void Essence)

Strategy | Move Purgatory cost reduced 25 -> 20

Strategy | Unsing income changed : Prosperity 3/6/9 -> 2/4/6

Building | Void Effigy cost changed : 40BM / 30 VE -> 20BM / 100G

Building | Void Effigy income added : 3/5/7 Void Essence

Building | Black Temple cost changed : 20BM / 50G -> 40BM / 30G

Building | Void Beacon cost changed : 20BM / 40G -> 30BM / 50G

Building | Void Beacon income increased : 4/6/8 VE + 1/2/3 Prosperity

Hero | Vessel (all) starting army : size +1

Hero | Vessel - Voidborn starting card : Lesser Void Summoning -> Void Effigy Lv. 2

Hero | Arbiter - Void Summoner starting army : Maelgot -> Ringbound

Hero | Arbiter - Garin stats : Power 8 + Dread 2 -> Power 5 + Dread 1

Hero | Arbiter - Garin Void Implosion battle card : Power 4/6/8 -> 3/4/5

Battle | Unleash Voidkin cooldown : 30s -> 20s cooldown

Artifact | Vow of Pride bonus : x2 for fortified locations removed

Campaign

Map 04 | Added guidance for Forlorn side-quest through cutscenes + speech bubbles

Map 04 | Added guidance on Enclave upgrade

Map 04 | Added guidance on defending against Kantor in the South

Map 08 | Light-side - Unveiled Fog of War at start of turn 1

Map 08 | Light-side - Added guidance through speech bubbles + camera pan

Map 08 | Dark-side - Unveiled Fog of War at start of turn 1

Map 08 | Dark-side - Added guidance through speech bubbles

Map 08 | Dark-side - Added guidance with Eila marker adjustment

🐞 Known Issues

We'll be improving a few things we know are a bit clunky very soon...

Power tooltip does not update automatically if army composition changed

Banding perk not applying between certain units

Gatebreakers's Keg not working as intended

And that's all for today folks! 🫡

As usual - have fun, and do leave us a review if you like the game! ✨

⚔️ See you on the battlefield! ⚔️

Cheers,

The Chimera Team