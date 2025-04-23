This update adds the following...

Fixed and optimised a lot of ground unit colliders.

Fixed a bug on the targeting camera which would sometimes report "No Target" even though you were locked on to a valid target

Targetable buildings at helibases now report whether they are allied or enemy correctly.

Updated targetable buildings so they don't get reported as "Building Building" in the targeting pod.

You can no longer set your home base to enemy sectors

Spotted units will now be marked on the map correctly.

The number of units placed in a sector is now based on the Air Defence and Ground Unit levels. There's still a fair bit of randomisation but any sector with over 80% Air Defence is likely to be well defended with SAM and AAA units.

You can now set the volume for Allied and Enemy RWR sounds in the Audio Settings menu.