 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18210462 Edited 23 April 2025 – 16:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds the following...

  1. Fixed and optimised a lot of ground unit colliders.

  2. Fixed a bug on the targeting camera which would sometimes report "No Target" even though you were locked on to a valid target

  3. Targetable buildings at helibases now report whether they are allied or enemy correctly.

  4. Updated targetable buildings so they don't get reported as "Building Building" in the targeting pod.

  5. You can no longer set your home base to enemy sectors

  6. Spotted units will now be marked on the map correctly.

  7. The number of units placed in a sector is now based on the Air Defence and Ground Unit levels. There's still a fair bit of randomisation but any sector with over 80% Air Defence is likely to be well defended with SAM and AAA units.

  8. You can now set the volume for Allied and Enemy RWR sounds in the Audio Settings menu.

  9. When viewing the map mid-mission the unit icons will now be rotated correctly.

Changed depots in sectorsystem branch

View more data in app history for build 18210462
Windows 64-bit Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link