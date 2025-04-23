 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18210441 Edited 23 April 2025 – 16:19:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Feat]
Applied New Character

[Bug]
Mid-Join Feature: 2nd Revision
Character Disappearance Issue: 3rd Fix
Mismatch Prompt Bug: 1st Fix

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3555701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link