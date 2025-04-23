Plangman v2.6.6.4 is now live!

Thanks to everyone who has posted gameplay videos on youtube. After watching some of these, I realized that there was a bit of health "inflation" occurring for skilled players. For example, some players were able to figure out most of the clues, and thus usually only ever needed to collect a few stars to reach maximum health. I also realized that the mechanic of allowing multiple wrong guesses when the player's health is at zero was unnecessarily generous, and could contribute to the game feeling "too easy", or incentivizing brute-force solutions.

In addition, I also noticed a couple minor things in the Epilogue that I thought could be improved.

I've made the following changes to address these issues:

Stars now only provide +1/2 health.

The number of stars in a question block is no longer random. Instead, a star question block now always provides just one star.

Once you reach zero health, any action that subtracts health results in an immediate level reset. (Previously, you would immediately respawn when at zero health, but had three chances to avoid a reset.)

The Epilogue now includes a couple more possible words, and the heart-hole in level 5 no longer looks smooshed.

Please let me know what you think!