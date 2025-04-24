Hey there,

Thanks to your diligent and, most importantly, detailed reporting, we were able to fix the following bugs:

Languages

As mentioned in our last devlog, we've been working on new languages, some of which are already running invisibly (but unfinished) in the background. Unfortunately, in some cases the game would default to an unfinished translation at first launch, depending on the system language. We have removed the unfinished translations and will implement them as soon as they are finished and tested.

Official Patchnotes 0.1.3

Quality of Life Improvements

We adjusted some in-game colors such as player circles and enemy attack telegraphs to make them more vibrant, after they were removed from the post-processing layer in the last update.

Bug Fixes

In some cases, the game would default to an unfinished translation on first launch, depending on the system language. These unfinished translations (Ukrainian, Italian, Turkish, Polish, Hungarian, Czech and Hindi) have been removed and will return after they've been fully tested.

Sometimes the highscore screen was not displayed correctly.

The Discord widget in the main menu did not work correctly in certain system languages. The issue was resolved by changing the associated keyboard input from "space" to "1".

In the Russian version, a text element in the audio options overlapped with the slider.

The reroll user interface displayed an incorrect button label.

Resource highlighting was sometimes inactive.

Some particle effects were not rendered correctly when overlapping with other particle effects.

Stay wild and pawsome!