Thank you for playing Farming & Supermarket Simulator.

This is the patch that includes:

Restocker made smarter. Now places items based on tags. Can now operate only in the warehouse. Works more efficiently based on stock levels. Fixed an issue where it could get stuck somewhere.

Fixed the issue with the bottom-most tag on the Storage Shelf.

Save system improved.

Fixed Invert Mouse X/Y usage.

Visual bug fixes.

Object rotation improved.

Thank you for your patience.

Don't forget to leave us feedback!

Special thanks to "Lady_whynot" for helping us with beta testing!

If you have any suggestions, feel free to join our Discord server and reach out to us.

Together, towards something better!

