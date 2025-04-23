First of all, sorry I couldn't work on the game this weekend and steam wouldn't let me upload the update on the main branch because I enabled 2FA on my account so this update is late.

General :

Fixed color vision type not working as intended

Removed a Save title that was too big

Fixed Keybindings settings layout (still needs improvements though, probably for next patch)

Fixed an issue where the player could sometimes spawn facing the wrong way

Fixed a few achievements not working (coins, completing chapter 1, pills, matrix)

Fixed a visual bug with the glass of cars in the parking lot (again lol)

Fixed a visual bug in the story settings menu where puzzle difficulty would always reset to normal (visually) even though the game was in easy

Increased screen time of the story mode launch text (a little bit)

Exposed Sandbox Mode (This was meant to be a dev tool, press b to open the sandbox menu, Do not enable sandbox mode unless you just wanna break the game)

Fixed an issue with the save system where it would save all of your progress upon level transition, after then if you loaded the game you would be at the level transition trigger and just continue into the void.

Added a local light on the player camera to help with navigation in dark areas, you shouldn't really need it but there it is nonetheless

Fixed an issue where the first launch setup didn't work being overriden by old code, Nothing will show up and the base settings won't apply if you already launched the game before this patch

though new players should have the base settings working correctly. If you want it to work anyway, you have to delete GameUserSettings file in local appdata (C:\Users\YOUR NAME\AppData\Local\BackroomsDeception\Saved\Config\Windows)

Modified the way some settings sliders apply and save settings (like resolution scale) to avoid crashes when changing settings too quickly (modifying slider value too quickly, some sliders now apply the setting when you release it instead of when you change value)

Fixed an issue where death screen wouldn't let you click "Restart from last save" on Steam deck

Fixed no head bobbing/cam roll effects settings, there shouldn't be any head bob now if you disable the settings. I don't know what else I can do to prevent motion sickness other than making the game a static picture

So if at this point you're still experiencing motion sickness, maybe you should start playing more point & click games because first person games aren't for you.

(Alright just joking there if you're still experiencing motion sickness, make sure you've turned off "Enable Camera roll effect" aswell as motion blur, maybe even the persistent crosshair can help or if there is a setting in particular you would like Seclusion to have, don't hesitate to tell me via steam or discord

As for me, I don't know what else to add for that matter right now.

Added colors to casette tapes to differentiate them easier (some players would confuse save tapes and archive tapes which could get frustrating) (yeah reading item descriptions can help sometimes ^^)

Fixed an issue where letters would have shadows on note which made some of them almost unreadable. Text is now much more readable on notes.

Fixed another issue with notes where the screen notes (read with space bar) would be inconsistent and sometimes text would big too big to fit on screen, this is now improved.

Fixed an issue where walking on thrown items would damage the player

Added the ability to choose which level you want to start from while starting a new game

Added story setting to disable Health post process effect

Added DX10 Launch Option (If you are experiencing this issue where everything looks black, try running the game with DX10 or 11, Might potentially fix the issue for you)

Added a failsafe for FSR3 in case it crashes your game, Upscaling setting doesn't save instantly anymore

Various small fixes and improvements

White noise (The hospital) :

Added an additional fuse in the hospital first puzzle because it was too difficult (players couldn't figure out how to solve it without walking in darkness)

Changed the "easy" version of the colored fuse puzzle, making it a bit easier again (was too hard still apparently) The second blue fuse is now much easier to find if you are on easy puzzle difficulty.

Fixed an issue where the electronic doors wouldn't block the player when closed, resulting in soft locks, also increased animation speed.

Fixed a bug where you could noclip (lol) through the floor in the room after the blackout runback

Changed the structure of the level, the starting elevator is now down and the entire first area is now an optional zone, The game starts very very slowly and players are taking too much time to access the first puzzles, making them lose interest before things get serious.

Thresholds (Level 2) :

Fixed an issue in the concrete city where the valves didn't load correctly (inserted state not loading properly)

Fixed an issue in the concrete city where turning the green valve wouldn't do anything if in peaceful/easy mode

Fixed an issue in the concrete city where the green walls wouldn't work correctly after loading the save

Fixed an issue in the concrete city where the house item would move independently of the statue when loaded

Fixed an issue with the concrete statue in the concrete city that wouldn't come down if all valves were turned at the same time

Added green doors to prevent player from getting the blue & red valves before the green which would break the sequence (concrete city)

Improved a few nav links to prevent smilers from jumping in place over and over again, will still happen though so I need to work more on that

Improved Avoidance for smilers so they won't get into each other anymore

Fixed a bug where footsteps weren't playing when running on grass

Removed the "nostalgia" first section of level 2 (yellow key), because it's boring and not much happens. Maybe I'll add it back later as an optional/bonus zone but I'll have to make some changes to it.

Fixed a few collision issues that prevented players to take some items

Fixed some missing textures issues

Fixed another issue with a hole in the wooden garden that wouldn't teleport the player

Fixed an issue where falling in a specific hole wouldn't teleport you back up and you would fall through the void

Fixed an issue in the office during the runback where a weeper would sometimes spawn in the floor

Improved optimization a bit in the wooden garden

Terror Hotel (Level 3) :

Fixed an issue in the hotel where the first music wouldn't start playing after entering the main hub

Fixed an issue in the casino where 2 purple mannequins would spawn instead of one when the player instantly looks behind

Fixed a few issues with the casino puzzle

Fixed a few streaming issues in the hotel which would unload the map and make you fall through the floor

Fixed a crash that would occur in the hotel rooms

The music now stops when you get back to the elevator at the end, preventing it from overlapping with the end music.

Fixed an issue where the last dialogs at the end of the level wouldn't show correctly and players would miss on some dialogs

Prologue :

I'm hesitating on what to do with the hospital prologue section, reduce its length a lot or cut it alltogether, I'm gonna wait to have more feedback before taking any stupid decisions but I'm making it a bit shorter already

Reduced the length of the 2 cutscenes

Reduced time before things go south in the first hospital corridor

Slightly Reduced time before encountering the engineers in the red hospital corridor

Slightly Reduced length of the chase sequence

Still got some work to do to reduce the length of the prologue and polish the chase sequence a little more.

The chapter 1 of Seclusion story mode is massive and lasts for 10+ hours for some players which might be too much.

Frankly, i'm now thinking of reducing the story mode global length because 5 chapters would be too much and maybe reducing it to 4 or 3 chapters which would be more than enough.

The game has a pacing issue where the beginning takes wayyy too much time before things actually start to kick in. This update should help fix this issue but some work might still be needed on other sections. I mean yeah the game isn't a dopamine machine gun that's for sure but it definitely doesn't need long sections where nothing interesting happens. I kinda f***ed up the pacing to be honest but it can totally be fixed/improved and will be.

Anyway I'm still gonna work on fixing as many issues as possible for chapter 1, polishing it more and more until it is really stable, well optimized, bug-free and as enjoyable as it can possibly be.

It's already much better than at release but still needs some work.

There has been a few issues with the save system after the corruption, I fixed as many as possible before release but some of them have been lurking around still but they'll get fixed of course !

Though let's be honest, even without the corruption, the game still needed a bit more time but it's getting better.

Thank you all for reporting the bugs and being so patient and understanding, I know as players you shouldn't have to deal with these kinds of bugs and it defeats me a bit to see some of you get stuck because of some damn weird game-breaking bugs but I'll fix all of this quickly enough.

Some of you have already finished the entire chapter 1 (wow) and bravo ! I hope you had a nice ride ^^

Seeing that some people put in 10+ hours into my own game made me shed a little tear of happiness :D

Anyway I gotta get back to it.

There's more to come !

Thanks again !