23 April 2025 Build 18209817 Edited 23 April 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Vampires,

We have another patch (1.0.15) for those playing on PC which fixes more chapter 3 bunny feeding issues, edge-case issues, and more!

Patch Notes 1.0.15

  • Fixed more Chapter 3 bunny feeding issue

  • Added a blinking arrow symbol at the end of character lines for Non-English languages

  • Fixed edge-cases of Kolya lying down during certain Chapter 7 sequences

  • Fixed edge-case Alisa epilogue logic inconsistency

  • Minor logic bug fixes when reloading in the Mayor's office in Chapter 7

  • Improved the interaction with the envelope found in Chapter 2 and breaking its seal

  • Fixed accidental skips for town gossip in Autoplay mode

  • Edge-case fix for Liza's movement issue when the duel is scheduled on the day before Kupala Night

  • Minor improvements

  • Typo fixes

If you run into any bugs please report them in the Cabernet Bug Report Form!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe7nc22si8A_DYfOz1O8S88pJhokvf6635bWaGVVEWWqQEE8w/viewform?usp=header

  • Riv Otter

