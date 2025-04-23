Hey Vampires,

We have another patch (1.0.15) for those playing on PC which fixes more chapter 3 bunny feeding issues, edge-case issues, and more!

Patch Notes 1.0.15

Fixed more Chapter 3 bunny feeding issue

Added a blinking arrow symbol at the end of character lines for Non-English languages

Fixed edge-cases of Kolya lying down during certain Chapter 7 sequences

Fixed edge-case Alisa epilogue logic inconsistency

Minor logic bug fixes when reloading in the Mayor's office in Chapter 7

Improved the interaction with the envelope found in Chapter 2 and breaking its seal

Fixed accidental skips for town gossip in Autoplay mode

Edge-case fix for Liza's movement issue when the duel is scheduled on the day before Kupala Night

Minor improvements

Typo fixes

If you run into any bugs please report them in the Cabernet Bug Report Form!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe7nc22si8A_DYfOz1O8S88pJhokvf6635bWaGVVEWWqQEE8w/viewform?usp=header