Hey Vampires,
We have another patch (1.0.15) for those playing on PC which fixes more chapter 3 bunny feeding issues, edge-case issues, and more!
Patch Notes 1.0.15
-
Fixed more Chapter 3 bunny feeding issue
-
Added a blinking arrow symbol at the end of character lines for Non-English languages
-
Fixed edge-cases of Kolya lying down during certain Chapter 7 sequences
-
Fixed edge-case Alisa epilogue logic inconsistency
-
Minor logic bug fixes when reloading in the Mayor's office in Chapter 7
-
Improved the interaction with the envelope found in Chapter 2 and breaking its seal
-
Fixed accidental skips for town gossip in Autoplay mode
-
Edge-case fix for Liza's movement issue when the duel is scheduled on the day before Kupala Night
-
Minor improvements
-
Typo fixes
If you run into any bugs please report them in the Cabernet Bug Report Form!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe7nc22si8A_DYfOz1O8S88pJhokvf6635bWaGVVEWWqQEE8w/viewform?usp=header
- Riv Otter
