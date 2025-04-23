 Skip to content

Major 23 April 2025 Build 18209754 Edited 23 April 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It is still not close to how I would like my games to look but I have tried improving the assets and the UI as much as my skills and time permit me so that you feel a bit less like wanting to pull out your eyes.

Here is the update list:

  • Improved assets for all the stages, most enemies and character sprite.

  • Improved UI visuals.

  • Cards stats now visually change with status on the player and the enemies that would alter the cards stats.

  • Reduced memory leak issues.

  • Bug fixes.

  • Card Gallery implemented.

  • New card collection achievement.

