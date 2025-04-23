It is still not close to how I would like my games to look but I have tried improving the assets and the UI as much as my skills and time permit me so that you feel a bit less like wanting to pull out your eyes.
Here is the update list:
-
Improved assets for all the stages, most enemies and character sprite.
-
Improved UI visuals.
-
Cards stats now visually change with status on the player and the enemies that would alter the cards stats.
-
Reduced memory leak issues.
-
Bug fixes.
-
Card Gallery implemented.
-
New card collection achievement.
Changed files in this update