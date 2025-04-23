- This patch mainly tests the function of "Benevolence and Righteousness".
After the player arrives at Liu Bei, this function can be triggered through dialogue, and in troubled times, they can rescue non-hostile creatures, and after dialogue rescue, they can go to Liu Bei to receive ability rewards.
- Because the game has not yet been fully produced, the corresponding animals and characters are still in production, and the overall progress of the "Prosperous Age of Benevolence" function is currently 70%.
I will write out the detailed log in the monthly report.
Thank you for your understanding and support!
