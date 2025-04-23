Sorry for spamming you guys. What can I say? We are hard-working people!

Actually, we might be workaholics. Anyway, back to business.

Fixed:

📌 Fixed crash during the "Rub Me the Right Way" event

📌 Fixed royal training description

📌 Fixed the wrong person being mentioned in the training events outputs

📌 Fixed "chosen by the dawn" trait description

📌 Fixed character list not scrolling on gamepad

📌 Fixed royal tribe not being able to access the training ground on the main town screen while navigating on the gamepad

