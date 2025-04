Sorry for spamming you guys. What can I say? We are hard-working people!

Actually, we might be workaholics. Anyway, back to business.

Fixed:

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed crash during the "Rub Me the Right Way" event

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed royal training description

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed the wrong person being mentioned in the training events outputs

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed "chosen by the dawn" trait description

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed character list not scrolling on gamepad

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed royal tribe not being able to access the training ground on the main town screen while navigating on the gamepad

๐Ÿ”ด๐ŸŸ ๐ŸŸก๐ŸŸข๐Ÿ”ต๐ŸŽฎ Our Games ๐ŸŽฎ๐Ÿ”ต๐ŸŸข๐ŸŸก๐ŸŸ ๐Ÿ”ด

https://store.steampowered.com/app/651500/My_Memory_of_Us

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2642390/The_Whims_of_the_Gods

๐Ÿ”ด๐ŸŸ ๐ŸŸก๐ŸŸข๐Ÿ”ต๐Ÿคน๐Ÿป Juggle with Us ๐Ÿคน๐Ÿป๐Ÿ”ต๐ŸŸข๐ŸŸก๐ŸŸ ๐Ÿ”ด