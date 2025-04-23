 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18209740
Sorry for spamming you guys. What can I say? We are hard-working people!
Actually, we might be workaholics. Anyway, back to business.

Fixed:

📌 Fixed crash during the "Rub Me the Right Way" event
📌 Fixed royal training description
📌 Fixed the wrong person being mentioned in the training events outputs
📌 Fixed "chosen by the dawn" trait description
📌 Fixed character list not scrolling on gamepad
📌 Fixed royal tribe not being able to access the training ground on the main town screen while navigating on the gamepad

