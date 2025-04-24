 Skip to content

24 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

RPG Maker MZ has been updated to version 1.9.1.
The update contents are as follows:

  • Fixed an issue where Show Text could not be previewed properly if the language of MZ was set as Korean, Simplified Chinese or Traditional Chinese.

