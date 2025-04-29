Welcome back to another round of update notes for Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition!

In this update, we’re opening the gates to a brand new Free Roam location. Head past the show jumping arena and into the wilds.

Introducing Canyon Falls—

Welcome to Canyon Falls—A fresh new area with a whole new look. Think rugged cliffs, winding canyons, and stretches of wild bush dotted with sunlit cacti. Everything’s bathed in warm, golden light, giving it a laid-back, Western feel.

You can gallop through wide open valleys, snap some sunset shots of your horse, or just take it easy by the peaceful waterfall that inspired the name. There’s also a cosy barn and a quiet pasture tucked into the canyon—perfect for those everyday, down-to-earth moments.

There’s plenty to uncover, and we can’t wait to see the photos you capture in this beautiful new environment

Coming Soon – Triple Peaks Event

Something big is on the horizon in Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition

Starting May 2nd and running until July 9th, we’re launching a brand-new limited-time event: the Triple Peaks Championship.

This special event is made up of three separate races, each offering their own unique challenges and rewards. Each event is your chance to earn exclusive gear—but to complete the full tack set, you’ll need to take first place in all three races, as each one rewards a different piece.

Whether you're in it to win it or just along for the ride, there’s something here for everyone. Keep an eye out—more details will be coming soon, including the full lineup of events. The countdown to the starting gate has begun.

That’s everything for now! We hope you enjoy exploring Canyon Falls and getting a feel for its laid-back vibes. Don’t forget to share your favourite shots—we can’t wait to see your horses out in the wild. And with the Triple Peaks Championship just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to saddle up and start prepping.

Join us on Discord to stay in the loop, chat with other players, and catch the latest updates. See you at the starting gate!

Change Notes

Added:

New event ready: Triple peaks championship

Freeroam location: Canyon Falls.

