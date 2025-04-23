

[expand]Dear Lubomir,

Words can not express how proud you made us feel this year.

Watching you make your first steps… How curious you are about learning the world, and how tireless you are about making it better. You have a kind heart and at the same time you are always ready to fight to protect the people of Karvenia. On this day we want to make you a present, something you were asking for a long time - you can have a pet animal, but you will need to care about it and build a home for it (no, you can't bring your cow into the house).

Enjoy this happy moment, but keep your axe sharp, as safety is never permanent in these lands.

Your loving parents[/expand]

Hello everyone!

As you have probably guessed from the letter above, today we are celebrating our anniversary - exactly 1 year ago Bellwright was released into early access. This year was neither easy nor boring. Through several major updates, multiple smaller ones and dozens of patches with bugfixes we resolved early stability and performance problems, added lots of important quality of life improvements, introduced new mechanics and overall improved the game in so many ways that it’s impossible to list all of them in a single post.

And all of this would be impossible without you: your relentless support, feedback and suggestions, videos and streams, mods, discord discussions... All of this provides invaluable help in development and constant motivation for making the game better. Saying that we are happy about the game's community would be a severe understatement. Special shoutout to our preview players - thanks to your help most of the gamebreaking bugs never make it into the public build.

Anniversaries are a time to look back, but also to keep moving forward. So what’s new in this Anniversary Update? By far the biggest addition is animal husbandry, bringing chickens, pigs and cows into your settlements. Whether you want just a few animals for your cozy homestead or you're planning to breed and trade livestock for profit, we hope that you’ll enjoy animal husbandry as much as we do.

Fishing, consistently one of your top feature requests ever since the Bellwright demo at Steam Next Fest in 2023, also makes its long-awaited debut, alongside traveling merchants, a library structure to automate book reading by your villagers, the ability to save squad rosters, and much more.

And as a special anniversary surprise… We’re excited to open signups for Bellwright Modkit testing!

After a year of working on the game alongside you, we can't wait to see the new adventures that you'll bring to life on your own. The test will begin within a few weeks and spots are limited, so be sure to sign up soon and help shape the future of Bellwright modding!

Sign up here: https://playbellwright.com/modkit

Changelog

Notable Changes

Introduced animal husbandry – animals can now be purchased from special merchants in villages and points of interest, and housed in animal husbandry structures. With proper care and feeding, they will breed and produce resources such as eggs, feathers, milk, and, eventually, meat.

Introduced fishing with a variety of mini-games to play, types of fishes to catch, and a Fishing Hut allowing villagers to fish as well.

Added a Butchery and overhauled gathering resources from dead animals - carcasses can now be either skinned or picked up to later be processed by a butcher for better yield.

Added a Library with book storage and reading priorities, allowing villagers to pick up and read books based on their assigned priorities automatically.

Added an ability to save squad rosters for future use.

Overhauled crafting UI with sorting, display of item stats, and other improvements.

Added a variety of new placeable decorations.

Added merchants that travel between settlements and can be interacted with to trade.

Added new achievements for features from this and previous major updates.

Animals

Added an ability to obtain cats as pets.

Added weight to animals that directly impacts the final yield from skinning and butchering.

Made animals sprint away from danger instead of walking.

Overhauled deer perception to react differently to characters depending on their movement speed.

Improved deer animations when they sense danger.

Disabled bouncing of melee attacks off the animals.

Added visual variations to cats across Karvenia (does not apply retroactively to existing cats).

Replaced the boar model with a more realistic one.

Improved the quality of the rabbit model.

Reduced health of all boars by ~33%.

Improved quality of deer LODs.

Increased the population of boars across Karvenia.

Decreased stamina consumption for boars.

Improved attacking behavior of boars.

Improve the quality of the crow model and animations.

Improved physics of crows falling after being shot.

Blocked spawning animals on rocks surrounded by water.

Added new VFX when various birds get hit.

Improved behavior of boar ragdolls.

Adjusted boar collisions so they don’t get stuck on trees.

Made boars stay near their spawn locations instead of roaming without restrictions.

Made crow flying behaviors and animations more realistic.

Fixed some cases of animals spawning in inaccessible locations.



Immersion

Made weapons fall from character's hands when they die.

Added a variety of new death animations.

Added hands and legs movement while falling.

Made physical bodies collide with each other when characters die.

Added eating and reading animations.

Added labor animations for tanning.

Added a stirring animation for Cauldron cooking.

Made NPCs get slowed down by walking in water.

Made player characters wake up at the same time as villagers.

Added missing animations for villagers to interact with production structures in neutral villages.

Characters

Made villagers reserve food in storages in advance.

Added queuing logic when taking food, preventing jams in front of food storages.

Made villagers drop or store items before they go to sleep.

Improved villagers avoiding other villagers in settlements.

Overhauled movement animations when unarmed.

Overhauled jumping animations.

Added new vaulting logic and made climbing/vaulting feel smoother.

Made all farming actions provide XP instead of only planting seeds.

Improved sprinting and shield unsheathing animations.

Increased the speed of construction hammering animations.

Improved NPCs aligning to objects they're interacting with.

Optimized character animations and movement.

Improved workers accessing interaction points while building River Dock if they’re too far into the water.

Fixed navigation error causing companions to walk through the sea from Crasmere to mainland.

Fixed companions not following player and other commands when walking on floors other than terrain.

Fixed various issues with villagers walking into structures by trying to reach wrong interaction locations.

Fixed cloak sometimes getting stuck inside character models.

Fixed homeless villagers standing while sleeping if they were sitting before.

Fixed various issues with sheathing and unsheathing swords.

Fixed NPC navigation issues when fighting near cages in the prison.

Fixed incorrect position of bucket carrying for female NPCs.

Fixed a weaver in Farnworth being hirable before liberation (only affects new game).

Fixed a rare crash when closing the game related to traders.

Structures

Increased Barn and Warehouse storage to 2000 and 10000 volume respectively.

Increased the storage capacity of the Food Cellar from 500 to 1000.

Added a new pot to Tavern and Inn for cheese production.

Added benches to housing tents for villagers to sit, eat and read books.

Made Village improvements that give trust not destructible by Brigands during reclamation.

Added a log cutting station village improvement.

Improved visuals of some of the buildable decorations.

Replaced beehive models in Apiary.

Increased Tier 2 House capacity from 3 to 4

Added peat to the research recipe of Furnace.

Updated Mixing Bucket visuals to reflect its new universal use.

Fixed snow gathering inside the Cabin.

Fixed visual stretching of the dirt around buildable structures.

Fixed Travel Sign interactable floating when built on a hill.

Fixed incorrect Garden rotation in placement mode.

Fixed being able to build multiple Village Improvements by starting the placement outside of a village and moving it into the bounds.

Fixed location of management signs during construction for clients in co-op.

Fixed neutral structures dropping container contents when disassembling.

Fixed being able to place the Tanning Rack too close to other structures and blocking the interaction point.

Fixed extreme reflection brightness of some parts when building Foraging Hut and Cottage.

Fixed manage interaction location when a small farm is built on a hill to properly adjust to the ground.

Items

Added new dishes requiring milk and eggs.

Updated existing Bakery recipes with milk and eggs.

Increased the time it takes for Honey to spoil.

Changed crafting of spices from Cauldron to Mixing Bucket.

Changed all animal trophies to be crafted at Craftsman Nook.

Made two-handed Tier 2 and Tier 3 axes unlocked separately from one-handed ones.

Fixed Greatsword being a part of the one-handed swords branch in the tech tree.

Fixed animal trophies category being Equipment instead of Decorations

Fixed Honey having Cooked food category instead of Raw food.

Fixed not being able to read books if they’re in an equipped bag.

Quests

Added over 25 new quests all across Karvenia.

Added continuation quests for the Whodunit? quest storyline.

Made Thiana Reesling from The Different Outcome quest actually dead after quest completion.

Fixed typo in Trustworthy quest dialogue.

Fixed not being able to complete Herbal Remedies quest if the player leaves in the middle of a dialogue.

Fixed Hunter's Help dialogue suggesting copper looks like a red-colored stone instead of a green-colored one.

Fixed displaying incorrect difficulties for various quests.

Fixed some quests to talk to an NPCs being wrongly marked as completed when loading a save.

Fixed items of escorted NPCs being accessible from their inventory.

Fixed respawning of quest NPCs in The Wandering Knight Part 3.

Fixed an issue with recruitment blocking Stopping The Harassment quest.

Fixed incorrect items mentioned in dialogue and description of the Golden Scales Part 1 quest.

Fixed displaying an incorrect NPC in the Bloody Prisoner quest.

Fixed a typo in the Communication Breakdown quest when talking with Bridgette.

Fixed an issue in the Fake it Till You Make It quest if the player failed to recruit an NPC at the time.

Fixed and updated some of the codex entries in the game.

Fixed some of the gestures not loading properly during dialogues.

Fixed and updated various descriptions of quests related to the progress of their objectives.

Fixed Mixology quest being stuck on old saves.

Fixed quest NPCs sometimes spawning outside of cages.

Fixed spelling mistakes in Bandit Lord And Common Folk quest.

Fixed some of the quest NPCs respawning when they shouldn't.

Fixed a typo in the “Big Order” quest when talking with Dalibor.

Sound

Overhauled animal movement sounds to be more prominent.

Added new sound effects for various cooking activities.

Added new sound effects for claiming bandit camps.

Added various quest interaction sounds.

Added new sounds for climbing.

Added new and adjusted existing soundscapes for points of interest across Karvenia.

Added and improved foley sounds for new movement animations.

Improved attenuation settings for animal sounds, voice over, bow shooting, and others.

Improved snoring sounds for NPCs representing sleep.

Tweaked various sound effects related to dying.

Fixed not playing a sound effect when a chicken dies.

Fixed incorrect or missing sounds when hitting some objects.

Fixed a missing sound for changing slider values.

Fixed rain sounds being too quiet when the player is inside a structure.

Fixed issues with playing fertilizer interaction sounds.

Fixed Windmill point of interest not playing windmill sounds.

Fixed issues with some voice overs having bad quality or not playing.

Fixed issues with playing road building sounds.

Game World

Added a new bridge that leads to the swamps and footbridges across the swamp area.

Added a new bridge to the Highlands region.

Added a new point of interest location to swamps.

Added a new explorable cave location.

Reworked swamp area visuals - improved various ground textures, overhauled swamp grass and nearby forests with new foliage and compositions.

Reworked sea shoreline - added new sand and shore water materials, improved shoreline composition.

Reworked some of the roads - added new decorative compositions, improved visuals of paths and fences.

Added a new explorable mountain trail to the south of the Highlands.

Added new rock and forest compositions across Karvenia.

Added new and improved existing waterfalls.

Moved a shrine from swamps to Crasmere, where it belongs according to a quest.

Made all roads in Karvenia give the same speed boost as player-built.

Improved visuals of various shrines.

Improved landscape visuals and optimization across Karvenia.

Improved visual consistency of wetness and snow cover.

Introduced puddles that gradually appear as it rains.

Fixed granite appearing in the starting area forest.

Fixed various issues with floating foliage and decorations.

Fixed incorrect placement of some of the sitting spots.

Fixed some of the NPC interaction points being inaccessible in neutral villages.

Fixed various reported issues with foliage and landscape.

Fixed issues with snow accumulating where it shouldn't.

Fixed chests in Wheat Fields and Brigand Headquarters not opening with lids.

Fixed the ocean getting visually cut off at farther distances.

Fixed some of the foliage materials being stretched.



Visuals

Overhauled postprocessing look with new LUTs.

Made nights appear darker.

Made blood appear on clothing when getting hit.

Added new VFX when dealing damage to animals.

Overhauled fire VFX for torches, firepits, and all other locations.

Made loot markers disappear when getting closer to them.

Improved visuals of arrow trails and arrow hit VFX.

User Interface

Added a third state for stockpile storage rules toggle indicating mixed rules in a category.

Added controller support for settings screen, character creation, and many others.

Added a proper display for militia soldier types in the village info screen.

Added a News button to the main menu that leads to Bellwright news on Steam.

Added and updated various icons across the game.

Added map markers for enemy patrols eligible for quests requiring to kill them.

Improved alignment of various elements in the village structure list.

Improved handling of focus and state updates for controller interactions.

Made the trading screen open on the selling tab if there's nothing to buy.

Adjusted progress bar appearance based on thresholds.

Improved visuals of NPC portraits.

Added loot markers to animals that work similar to NPCs.

Added a notification about the Tax Party returning to HQ after the bell is rung.

Added display of villager stats in the village info screen after reaching the Friend trust level.

Made custom map waypoints be displayed above the fog of war.

Added warning in the settlement storage tab when item is not allowed in any storage.

Overhauled army screen UI.

Added display of the current resource amount next to required in the tech tree.

Removed map icon of the brigand tax collectors.

Hid Point of Interest markers on the map.

Made some changes to the structure modification widget to make it more noticeable when you disassemble a building.

Added the number of produced seeds to farming statistics.

Added an ability to create duplicate delivery orders from the same settlement.

Fixed display of tooltips in structure management screens.

Fixed display of prosperity rewards in quest log widget.

Fixed controller support for local storage on all structure management screens. Improved menu visuals and performance.

Fixed issues with toggle menus, controller lock, and other UI elements not updating correctly.

Fixed various issues with controller input related to UI navigation.

Fixed issues with icon gamma settings.

Fixed potential skill level of NPCs sometimes being lower than current.

Fixed "Unlocks with Staging Ground" tooltip still being displayed on gear preset buttons after unlocking Staging Ground.

Fixed reported issues related to displaying NPC roles, delivery types and other text.

Fixed fast travel widget so icons on the map wont show “Will travel alone/in group” messages when opening the map.

Graphics Settings