Void Hunters, the time has come!

After an incredible journey through Early Access, we’re thrilled to announce that Soulstone Survivors will be launching into full release on 📅 June 17th! Even better — the game will be available simultaneously on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S | X!

This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without your support, feedback, and passion over the last couple of years! You've helped shape Soulstone Survivors into what it is today, and we are incredibly grateful to each and every one of you.

🎮 Console Players — Try the Game Today!

Can’t wait until June 17th? You can play the demo on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S | X right now! Jump in and get a taste of the action before the full release drops.

🌟 What’s Next?

Later today we will release the BIGGEST update the game has ever seen, so if you are curious... keep your eyes out... the hunt... is coming!

The last chapter of Early Access will ALSO come with a huge surprise on June 17th, and the launch is just the beginning! We have exciting plans for new content post-release, and Soulstone Survivors will continue to evolve! We’re so excited to bring you along for the ride!

Thank you again for being part of this journey. June 17th is just around the corner — mark your calendars, sharpen your blades, and prepare to face the void!

~ Soulstone Survivors team