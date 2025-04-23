 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18209674 Edited 23 April 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Beastmaster off-hand will now have a random Passive (same as Knight/Thief off-hands)
  • Supporter abilities now scale with Wisdom
  • All items can now be disassembled into their base form (again), but there is a warning dialog for locked ones

Changed files in this update

