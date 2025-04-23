- Beastmaster off-hand will now have a random Passive (same as Knight/Thief off-hands)
- Supporter abilities now scale with Wisdom
- All items can now be disassembled into their base form (again), but there is a warning dialog for locked ones
Update v1.19.3
