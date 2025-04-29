Hello everyone!
The new patch with the latest fixes is here, please have a look at the patch notes below:
Game Version: 1.010.003.106815
Art
-
Fixed an issue where the Rulers inside the “Diplomacy” screen were not facing each other.
-
Fixed an issue where Heroes had the “Blowgun” placed too far from their right hand in specific screens.
-
Fixed an issue where a specific Item Forge Staff would show twice on Heroes.
-
Fixed an issue where the Constrictor unit appeared incorrectly with Naga and Supergrowth Transformation.
-
Fixed an issue where the helmet is floating on the icon and portrait for the Oathsworn Toadkin.
-
Fixed an issue where the Wayfarer units had the quiver and arrows half inside their body.
-
Fixed an issue where the Purging Staff appeared invisible on Oathsworn rulers.
-
Fixed the wrench going through Wrangler Ogre’s wrist after applying Tuning Kits enchantment.
Combat
- Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from Warrior’s Soul would be disabled if you have outnumbered the enemy.
Events
-
Fixed an issue where Declaring War through the Stack Encounter Event could break the interactions with the Crystal Dwelling.
-
Fixed an issue in the “Eternal Court” Campaign where one of the main story Ancient Wonder spawns no defenders when playing the mission on “Hard”.
Heroes
-
Fixed the Cascade Runes from the Giant King not doing the damage type according to the Giant type.
-
Fixed an issue where the Level 4 Signature Skill point from Recruited Heroes can be exploited.
Interface
- Fixed the Collector Ambition indicating the wrong amount of turns needed for the Minor Ambition.
Modding
- Fixed an issue where the Modding Tools would crash when trying to open a Mod with a Circular Dependency
Multiplayer
- Fixed a crash that could occur when structures in the Production Queue would try to apply to Province Bases instead of a City. This will now go Out of Sync.
Pantheon
-
Fixed an issue where the Misc Trait “Motivated Truce” was not functioning properly.
-
Fixed an issue where the Scatter/True/Snap shot’s damage was too high when using the Titan’s Greatbow.
World Map
- Fixed an issue where the Overview Map could appear misaligned in some places.
