

Hello everyone!

The new patch with the latest fixes is here, please have a look at the patch notes below:

Game Version: 1.010.003.106815



Art

Fixed an issue where the Rulers inside the “Diplomacy” screen were not facing each other.

Fixed an issue where Heroes had the “Blowgun” placed too far from their right hand in specific screens.

Fixed an issue where a specific Item Forge Staff would show twice on Heroes.

Fixed an issue where the Constrictor unit appeared incorrectly with Naga and Supergrowth Transformation.

Fixed an issue where the helmet is floating on the icon and portrait for the Oathsworn Toadkin.

Fixed an issue where the Wayfarer units had the quiver and arrows half inside their body.

Fixed an issue where the Purging Staff appeared invisible on Oathsworn rulers.