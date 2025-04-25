 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18209521 Edited 25 April 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hot Fix 25/04/2025

Quests:

  • Fixed an issue where more Weekly objectives would appear in the Quests list after completing the current Weekly objectives

  • Fixed an issue where Daily Quests would not reset in the Main Menu if the ones from the previous day were completed

  • Fixed an issue where completing the Treasure Quest would display a wrong text in the Quests Menu

  • Fixed an issue where opening the Settings Menu while in the Quests Menu would cause an UI overlap

XP Distribution Screen:

  • Fixed an visual issue on the XP bar in the XP Distribution screen after a match ends

  • Fixed an issue where players could not skip the XP bar animation in the XP Distribution screen

  • Fixed an issue where sound could overlap in the XP Distribution screen

