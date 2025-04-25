Hot Fix 25/04/2025
Quests:
-
Fixed an issue where more Weekly objectives would appear in the Quests list after completing the current Weekly objectives
-
Fixed an issue where Daily Quests would not reset in the Main Menu if the ones from the previous day were completed
-
Fixed an issue where completing the Treasure Quest would display a wrong text in the Quests Menu
-
Fixed an issue where opening the Settings Menu while in the Quests Menu would cause an UI overlap
XP Distribution Screen:
-
Fixed an visual issue on the XP bar in the XP Distribution screen after a match ends
-
Fixed an issue where players could not skip the XP bar animation in the XP Distribution screen
-
Fixed an issue where sound could overlap in the XP Distribution screen
Changed files in this update