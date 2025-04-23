Developer's Note

Earlier today we were made aware of an unfavorable interaction with the new Imprint nodes in the Weaver Tree, where dropped items being influenced by the imprinted items were able to be used in the Forge with the Rune of Ascendance to grant much more Legendary Potential than is intended.

While this was not heavily abused at the time we were alerted to it, to protect the in-game economy and player experience we quickly took the online servers down to prevent the spread of this interaction.

These items with higher LP than intended - including items that were subsequently used in the Eternity Cache - will not be able to be listed in the Bazaar.

We are also working to rectify these items and target accounts that knowingly abused this.

Thank you to the many community members who raised this up quickly. Ensuring the integrity of the in-game economy is a top priority for Last Epoch.

Patch Notes