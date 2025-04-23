 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18209518 Edited 23 April 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Developer's Note

Earlier today we were made aware of an unfavorable interaction with the new Imprint nodes in the Weaver Tree, where dropped items being influenced by the imprinted items were able to be used in the Forge with the Rune of Ascendance to grant much more Legendary Potential than is intended.

While this was not heavily abused at the time we were alerted to it, to protect the in-game economy and player experience we quickly took the online servers down to prevent the spread of this interaction.

These items with higher LP than intended - including items that were subsequently used in the Eternity Cache - will not be able to be listed in the Bazaar.

We are also working to rectify these items and target accounts that knowingly abused this.

Thank you to the many community members who raised this up quickly. Ensuring the integrity of the in-game economy is a top priority for Last Epoch.

Patch Notes

  • Fixed an interaction where items dropped by the Weaver Tree Imprint were able to gain Legendary Potential by using a Rune of Ascendance in the Forge.

