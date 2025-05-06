

Welcome to another exciting update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – including fixes for medals and Rocket Carts, plus the newest DLC, The Three Kingdoms, is officially available on Steam!

Thank you again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

### ◆ Update 143421 ◆

Build Spotlight

New DLC! The Three Kingdoms

Dive into China’s epic world of The Three Kingdoms, where history and legend collide in a battle for supremacy – available now on Steam!

The Three Kingdoms introduces five fascinating new civilizations, each with their own unique units and technologies: the Shu, Wei, and Wu, who represent the legendary Three Kingdoms; and the Jurchens and Khitans, who exemplify the struggle for power in northern China beyond the Three Kingdoms period.

Build 143191

Stability & Performance

Fixed a crash occurring when loading a Victors & Vanquished: Finehair saved game.

Fixed various stability issues.

Xbox

Fixed a crash happening when loading a Chronicles: Battle for Greece Grand Campaign saved game.

Fixed issue where the performance decreased after repeatedly opening and closing the Chat or Diplomacy menus.

Fixed issue where players were unable to invite friends to a private lobby via Xbox invitations.

Gameplay Fixes

Rocket carts can no longer fire more volleys than intended after quickly issuing many attack ground commands.

Build 143421

UI

Fixed an issue that led to inconsistent display and processing of achieved campaign medals in different parts of the game.

[quote]Note: this change affects all campaign progress the way it was displayed in the previous version of the game. Medals will appear one tier higher for any campaign mission that has been completed without cheats.

Fixed an issue that prevented Armenians and Georgians profile icons from being unlocked and saved for Steam users.

Xbox

Fixed a crash happening upon entering the Historical Battles screen after obtaining a gold medal (crown) in any scenario.

[/quote] Ongoing...

Investigation

As always, we are continuing to track issues reported by the community for future updates.

For other known issues, please visit this page to see what’s being tracked!

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.