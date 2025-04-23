 Skip to content

Major 23 April 2025 Build 18209406 Edited 23 April 2025 – 15:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🍌 Happy Bananaversary! 🍌

Big Things Are Coming in Banana!

It's been a whole year of chaotic clicks, legendary drops, and a community that went completely... bananas.
To celebrate, we're rolling out our biggest update ever — and trust us, it's a-peel-ing.

🍌 What's New?
Brace yourself for a fresh batch of updates.

New Gameplay Features

**

Builders & Upgrades

** – Automate your banana gameplay.

The Well of the Past & The Sage Monkey

– Exchange bananas for gold, and gold for older collection bananas.

Achievements


New music and tunes to listen to

made by Bolt Action Music

The Well of the Past Has Opened!

For now, only Normal bananas can be exchanged into Gold to try your luck in the Well of the Past — a mysterious place where forgotten bananas resurface.

Inside the well, you’ll find almost everything Banana has ever offered regarding previous seasonal collections :

🌸 Spring
☀️ Summer
🍂 Autumn
❄️ Winter

Except for:

  • Store bananas
  • Event bananas
  • Festive bananas
But wait — there's more.

For the first month only, we’re enabling a 10% chance to drop a banana from Legacy 1 or Legacy 2 collections — giving everyone a fair shot at those collections once again.

So start exchanging and Goodluck
The past might just bless your future 🍌

For 1 month long you will also have a chance to get the Epic Birthdaybanana from the Well only


These have about a 0.01-0.1% chance of dropping, so goodluck

🍌

Coming Soon...

Our dev monkeys are working overtime on even more juicy features:

  • Floats & Patterns

  • Cases

  • Log-In Streaks

  • Quests, Puzzles & Minigames

  • Prestige System & Prestige Shop

  • Gold Shop

  • 3D Banana World? 👀

💛

Thank You

From the bottom of our banana hearts, thank you for an amazing year.
You're not just players — you're peelers, collectors, traders, memers, and friends.
This is only the beginning.

