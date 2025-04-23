🍌 Happy Bananaversary! 🍌

Big Things Are Coming in Banana!

It's been a whole year of chaotic clicks, legendary drops, and a community that went completely... bananas.

To celebrate, we're rolling out our biggest update ever — and trust us, it's a-peel-ing.

🍌 What's New?

Brace yourself for a fresh batch of updates.

New Gameplay Features

**

Builders & Upgrades

** – Automate your banana gameplay.

The Well of the Past & The Sage Monkey

– Exchange bananas for gold, and gold for older collection bananas.





Achievements

Made by Min



Revamped UI & Logo

Made by Adolfo and Deko





New music and tunes to listen to

made by Bolt Action Music

The Well of the Past Has Opened!

For now, only Normal bananas can be exchanged into Gold to try your luck in the Well of the Past — a mysterious place where forgotten bananas resurface.



Inside the well, you’ll find almost everything Banana has ever offered regarding previous seasonal collections :

🌸 Spring

☀️ Summer

🍂 Autumn

❄️ Winter

Except for:

Store bananas

Event bananas

Festive bananas

But wait — there's more.

For the first month only, we’re enabling a 10% chance to drop a banana from Legacy 1 or Legacy 2 collections — giving everyone a fair shot at those collections once again.

So start exchanging and Goodluck

The past might just bless your future 🍌

For 1 month long you will also have a chance to get the Epic Birthdaybanana from the Well only



These have about a 0.01-0.1% chance of dropping, so goodluck

🍌

Coming Soon...

Our dev monkeys are working overtime on even more juicy features:

Floats & Patterns

Cases

Log-In Streaks

Quests, Puzzles & Minigames

Prestige System & Prestige Shop

Gold Shop

3D Banana World? 👀

💛

Thank You

From the bottom of our banana hearts, thank you for an amazing year.

You're not just players — you're peelers, collectors, traders, memers, and friends.

This is only the beginning.