Hey everyone!

Some exciting news, we have officially been given the green stamp of approval from Valve: Those Who Rule is Steam Deck Verified!

Along with this exciting news, this patch will introduce 30 achievements in the game ranging from engaging with game mechanics, to some seriously difficult side objective challenges. They are as follows:

Achievenemts

**A Grave Mistake***: Defeat all enemies in the prologue.

The Journey Begins : Level up a unit.

A Painful Lesson : An enemy has backstabbed your unit.

Insult To Injury : Defeat an enemy with a Shield Bash.

How Do You Do, Fellow Smiths? : Add a refinement to a weapon.

On Second Thought... : Remove a refinement from a weapon.

A Cut Above : Promote to an Advanced class.

Elkcellent : Defeat two or more enemies in one round of combat with the Elk Effigy equipped.

Country Roads : Refresh your turn with Mountain Boots.

Better Together : Heal 15+ HP with Ethal's Idol in a single turn.

Just For Show : Gain 10 stacks of Wolf Effigy.

Bonk : A player unit took a hit for 0 damage.

Skill Issue : Dodge an attack from an enemy that has a 0% chance to hit.

Forged in Battle : Promote to an Exalted class.

Brutal : Hit an enemy for 40+ damage in a single attack.

Frenzy : Attack an enemy 3 times in a single round of combat.

Bloodletting : Finish off an enemy with the damage from the bleed effect.

Expert : Hit SS rank with any weapon type.

**Thank YOU***: Complete the game on any difficulty.

**Ranger General***: Complete the game on Veteran difficulty with Permadeath enabled.

Hunter : Refresh a charge of the javelin throw ability by defeating an enemy with it.

**Stolen Goods***: Complete chapter 3 while having defeated both pirates before they escape.

**You Weren't Supposed to Hear That...***: Complete chapter 6 while having defeated both elite enemies.

**Hero***: Complete chapter 6 while having saved all militia.

**Not According to Script***: Complete chapter 8 or 9 while having defeated Rickard.

**Turning the Tide***: Complete chapter 10 while having opened all chests.

**Scorched Earth***: Complete chapter 13 while having burned all 7 supplies.

**The Best Defense...***: Complete chapter 15 while having opened all chests.

**What Do You Stand For?***: Make a decision in chapter 19.

**Goodbye, Friend***: Defeat the defector in chapter 20.

Achievements marked with an "*" will be "retro-active" meaning if you already completed the game, if you load up the credits, the game will trawl through your save file to check if you've completed these, so you don't have to go back and do them over again.

Also some quick bug fixes for this patch.

Changelog

Fix : ZoC ignoring effects (Hidden, Rat Effigy) now work correctly with the Agile Ability.

Fix : Inputs now disabled during promotion so you cannot double promote.

Fix: Can now open unit info on torch enemies in chapter 6. Torches properly applying burn in all cases now.

I hope these achievements push the experience to the next level for some of you, as well as provide some replayability to those who've already enjoyed the game. I tried to make as many retro-active as I could, for 12 total. Some are triggered by certain gameplay events, so those won't be retro-active. Next up I'll be looking into a potential cloud save implementation, then on to Brutal difficulty!

The current plan is to announce the drop of the Brutal difficulty patch ahead of time. As a way of saying thank you to the community, the first person to complete it will be given a custom in game character that appears in other Brutal mode play-throughs. The game wouldn't be what it is today without you all, so thank you. <3

Best,

Eldin T.