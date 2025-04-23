 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18209276 Edited 23 April 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update:

New Features:

  • Added a high score animation.

  • The high score is now highlighted in yellow when it is beaten.

Bug Fixes:

  • Minor issues in Time & Point Mode have been resolved. Achieving a new, higher high score is now possible.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2876071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link