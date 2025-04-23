Update:
New Features:
-
Added a high score animation.
-
The high score is now highlighted in yellow when it is beaten.
Bug Fixes:
- Minor issues in Time & Point Mode have been resolved. Achieving a new, higher high score is now possible.
Bug Fixes:
