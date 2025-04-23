Welcome, Hunters!

We’re excited to share some news — the new update is now available! But before we dive into the details, let’s talk a bit about our plans.

At first, we planned to release this update in summer only, since we were working on many changes. But after some discussion, we decided to split the content into several parts. This way, you won’t have to wait too long, and we can fix unstable mechanics faster.

In the end, we decided to release the update in three parts. Each will include new content, mechanics, and technical improvements.

The current version is an experimental build and will be adjusted in the future.

If you notice anything strange — don’t hesitate to contact us. Also, we ask for your patience: updating the engine and rendering system is a long and careful process. Thank you!

Content:

New Pipeline — New Possibilities!

We’ve updated the rendering pipeline and engine version. We know it might not mean much to you, since you probably won’t feel the difference directly. But it gives us more options for effects and optimization.

Yes, most of the work was focused on the engine switch, and while some things are still in progress, we didn’t leave you without content!

If you find any issues or visual bugs, feel free to join our Discord and let us know (link is on the Steam game page).

A New Danger!

Just so you know — don’t say his name. Seriously, don’t…

Palevoice is a new enemy standing in your way to cleanse the world. He doesn’t like being called by name. Saying it carelessly might bring consequences.

Abilities::

Level 1

You may hear a loud scream on the recorder

Level 3

If you say his name in his favorite room, he might appear or start hunting

Level 5

During a hunt, he can mess with your controls

Character System

A big feature in this update is the avatar system. Now, to start playing, you’ll need to choose an avatar (don’t worry — your current character and progress are safe). You’ll do this in a special editor that opens when you try to create a lobby (only once).

Each avatar is a separate character with their own progress, money, and experience. You can switch between them anytime. You can also dress each one however you like.

Rituals

New rituals have been added to strengthen your powers and expand the influence of the hunters. Alongside the existing ones, we’ve added:

Great Morvent Rite — You’ll need branches tied into a small totem filled with power.

Inveras Rite — Besides candles and a saint’s bone, this one needs a knife used in a past ritual.

Sacred Nokvirat Rite — Uses a skull and candles, but the main item is a vial of marigold that grew near a holy place (like a church).

Each of these rituals also comes with a new seal:



Seal of Xarnis



Seal of Omnifex



Seal of Tal’Harun

To make rituals stronger, the church and army worked together to create new texts for all rituals (old and new). You can read them in your missions.

Some existing ritual items also got a visual update.

Important Changes

One of the special hunts was changed. Now during the Devil’s Box hunt, you must find the ghost holding the box. The ghost moves toward you.

You need to close the box — but only when the ghost is standing still.

Touch the ghost = death.

Don’t close the box = also death.

The tool selector was fully reworked. Now, there should be no more issues where one player sees a different item in your hands.

Speech recognition system was improved.

Fixed a tutorial bug where ritual items (like candles) didn’t appear.

Ghost Abilities:

Djinn level 3 ability was changed. Now he can switch equipment on and off all over the house.

Fixed Muling level 1 ability.

Fixed Reiki level 3 ability.

A new level 3 camera upgrade was added — it allows 359° rotation.

Other Fixes

Added scaling filter setting.

Changed voice chat (radio) sound.

Fixed other ghost-related bugs.

New Places of Evil

The last remake of the residential houses is Roanoke Road. The look and layout were changed.

The writer who gave up his humanity... For the last chapter of his novel, he had to understand what people feel when they taste human flesh.

The local police, who rarely dealt with murders, were shocked when the station phones were flooded with calls from people talking about strange floating orbs and harmful entities.

And finally, we want to apologize for the previous announcement, where the in-game lore date was mistaken by some players as the release date. We’ll try to avoid such confusion in the future.