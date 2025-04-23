Fixed 3D/Spatialized Audio to ensure sounds come from the right direction

Made the 'Look Away' quick-time event during 2AM more clear by improving the UI Element by

making it more concise and less wordy.

Made the 'Look Away' quick-time event during 2AM less strict to avoid unfair/unclear deaths.

Made the 'Stay Still' quick-time event more clear by making the UI Element have simpler worded instructions.