Hey everybody, It's been a little bit since I've pushed an update for the game. Truthfully I have been pretty burnt out since release and I am now slowly starting to get back to work on it. There's lots of exciting things happening behind the scenes! I have been watching you guys stream this game on Twitch and play it on YouTube and it's been a great honor to watch people enjoy and play it despite it's flaws. On the topic of flaws, I managed to weed out a few of them! More patches are on the way, but I managed to fix a few issues, so I'll list the changes here:
-
Fixed 3D/Spatialized Audio to ensure sounds come from the right direction
-
Made the 'Look Away' quick-time event during 2AM more clear by improving the UI Element by
making it more concise and less wordy.
-
Made the 'Look Away' quick-time event during 2AM less strict to avoid unfair/unclear deaths.
-
Made the 'Stay Still' quick-time event more clear by making the UI Element have simpler worded instructions.
-
Added press sound to radio buttons during 4AM and improved hitbox so that it's made more clear when you turn off a radio.
I apologize for the bugs but I appreciate you guys being so supportive! More patches (and content 👀) to come!
- Pablo H.
