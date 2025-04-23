 Skip to content

23 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

As always, thanks for all your feedback! I hope you've been enjoying our latest update. I've been working hard on the latest patch - here's what you can expect:

  • Updated under Kadomon health bar style.

  • New type icons to better match together.

  • Removed gaining energy on passively.

  • Kadomon now gain 10 Energy on preforming an attack.

  • Kadomon now gain 50% of the damage they take as Energy.

  • Adding settings toggle for turning off gain/lose status effect text in battles.

  • Stopped Eggits passive from summoning a duplicate Kadomon.

  • Fixed End of battle screen showing incorrect EXP values.

  • Fixed end of battle screen showing max EXP for post level 3 Kadomon.

  • Fixed wanted poster not showing its triggering cause.

More fixes and improvements will be coming soon. Thanks for all your support!

