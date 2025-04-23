Hey everyone,

As always, thanks for all your feedback! I hope you've been enjoying our latest update. I've been working hard on the latest patch - here's what you can expect:

Updated under Kadomon health bar style.

New type icons to better match together.

Removed gaining energy on passively.

Kadomon now gain 10 Energy on preforming an attack.

Kadomon now gain 50% of the damage they take as Energy.

Adding settings toggle for turning off gain/lose status effect text in battles.

Stopped Eggits passive from summoning a duplicate Kadomon.

Fixed End of battle screen showing incorrect EXP values.

Fixed end of battle screen showing max EXP for post level 3 Kadomon.

Fixed wanted poster not showing its triggering cause.

More fixes and improvements will be coming soon. Thanks for all your support!