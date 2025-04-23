1.部分道具添加批量使用功能
为了简化道具批量使用方式，对以下道具新增批量使用功能：
1.勇者快速培养装置
2.凝聚的经验
3.祭品头骨
4.冥河的蜡烛
5.小钱袋
6.大钱袋
2.部分文本调整
1.人物名——【特雷拉斯·诺拉改】为【特蕾拉斯·诺拉】
