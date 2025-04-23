 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18209020 Edited 23 April 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello controllers! A new update has landed!

We have added the following features:
  • More simple names for the files allowed, extension (.GEO, etc.) only is searched
  • New session menu traffic per 5 min information
  • New session menu initial traffic in integers instead of qualitative light, normal and heavy
  • Random distance between limits of 5 to 20 nautical miles between initial spawn of traffic
We have fixed the following bugs:
  • Fix aircraft spawning very fast
  • Rehaul of TTS and readbacks
  • Readback of cleared ils approach runway xx
  • Request further instructions readback
  • Rounded present heading on tag
  • Dragging label while game paused makes plane disappear
  • Traffic turn too early on STARs
  • Aircraft spawning very high in vnav
  • After navaid fly heading is cancelled by hold

We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.

Remain on frequency :)

