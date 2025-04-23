Hello controllers! A new update has landed!
We have added the following features:
- More simple names for the files allowed, extension (.GEO, etc.) only is searched
- New session menu traffic per 5 min information
- New session menu initial traffic in integers instead of qualitative light, normal and heavy
- Random distance between limits of 5 to 20 nautical miles between initial spawn of traffic
We have fixed the following bugs:
- Fix aircraft spawning very fast
- Rehaul of TTS and readbacks
- Readback of cleared ils approach runway xx
- Request further instructions readback
- Rounded present heading on tag
- Dragging label while game paused makes plane disappear
- Traffic turn too early on STARs
- Aircraft spawning very high in vnav
- After navaid fly heading is cancelled by hold
We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.
Remain on frequency :)
Changed files in this update