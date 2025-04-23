Hello controllers! A new update has landed!

We have added the following features:

More simple names for the files allowed, extension (.GEO, etc.) only is searched

New session menu traffic per 5 min information

New session menu initial traffic in integers instead of qualitative light, normal and heavy

Random distance between limits of 5 to 20 nautical miles between initial spawn of traffic

We have fixed the following bugs:

Fix aircraft spawning very fast

Rehaul of TTS and readbacks

Readback of cleared ils approach runway xx

Request further instructions readback

Rounded present heading on tag

Dragging label while game paused makes plane disappear

Traffic turn too early on STARs

Aircraft spawning very high in vnav

After navaid fly heading is cancelled by hold

We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.

Remain on frequency :)