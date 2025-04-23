News
Registered for Next Fest! June 9th.
We have about 3 weeks to get this demo ready!
Main purpose of this update is to test the new spawning mechanics and rebalanced enemy stats.
Known Issues!
• Pathfinding is a bit rubbish around some smaller items. This is being worked on.
• Some audio is missing.
• FPS can still drop when there are a lot of enemies on screen, it's tempting to call it a feature, "Kill as many as you can before your computer explodes", but instead I will continue to work on optimisations.
Gameplay changes
• Enemies get knocked back from around player on level up
• Enemies "loop" round at a greater distance, that is the distance from the player at which they despawn / respawn, meaning a little more breathing room.
• Gear gun slightly nerfed
Difficulty and Enemy Changes
• All enemy health increased by 20%
• Max enemies alive increased from 150 - 300
• MiddleManager now a slow, fodder/swarm enemy
• Supervisor is now a Tank enemy
• Spawn rate increased
• New grouping and group spawn system
• XP now drops with 90% chance instead of 100%
- Spawn orchestration:
• Minute based spawning of certain enemies
• Boss variants of swarm enemies
• Waves of groups
• Waves of boss variants
• Chance for 2 bosses
• Modified crowd behaviour
Audio Changes
• Poop sounds switched
• Invulnerability pickup audio
QoL Changes
• Player collisions refined
• Enemy collisions refined
Visual Changes
• Healthbar artwork
• Player level up particle effects
• Made the blood sprays a little more gratuitous
• Removed Deathcry from dash kills.
• Debris size decreased
Optimization Changes
• All blood and gore now pooled, performance improved.
• Wortar puddles "pooled" ehhh get it?
• Wortar targets pooled.
• Dash flicker implementation refined, reduced calls by 99%.
Bugs Fixed
• Dashing flicker on respawn now stops correctly - no more crazy flashing enemies
• Fixed NullRef on upgrade menu when maxed
• Fixed NullRef on Weapon Select at end game/restart
• Fixed weird Wortar behaviour - double targeting, sprite size randomness
• Fixed game resuming during level up, jackpot, end game. Thanks Chris!
• Fixed weird animations
• Chair launcher issues fixed:
• Sprite direction
• Detachment
