Registered for Next Fest! June 9th.

We have about 3 weeks to get this demo ready!

Main purpose of this update is to test the new spawning mechanics and rebalanced enemy stats.

Known Issues!

• Pathfinding is a bit rubbish around some smaller items. This is being worked on.

• Some audio is missing.

• FPS can still drop when there are a lot of enemies on screen, it's tempting to call it a feature, "Kill as many as you can before your computer explodes", but instead I will continue to work on optimisations.

Gameplay changes

• Enemies get knocked back from around player on level up

• Enemies "loop" round at a greater distance, that is the distance from the player at which they despawn / respawn, meaning a little more breathing room.

• Gear gun slightly nerfed

Difficulty and Enemy Changes

• All enemy health increased by 20%

• Max enemies alive increased from 150 - 300

• MiddleManager now a slow, fodder/swarm enemy

• Supervisor is now a Tank enemy

• Spawn rate increased

• New grouping and group spawn system

• XP now drops with 90% chance instead of 100%

Spawn orchestration:

• Minute based spawning of certain enemies

• Boss variants of swarm enemies

• Waves of groups

• Waves of boss variants

• Chance for 2 bosses

• Modified crowd behaviour

Audio Changes

• Poop sounds switched

• Invulnerability pickup audio

QoL Changes

• Player collisions refined

• Enemy collisions refined

Visual Changes

• Healthbar artwork

• Player level up particle effects

• Made the blood sprays a little more gratuitous

• Removed Deathcry from dash kills.

• Debris size decreased

Optimization Changes

• All blood and gore now pooled, performance improved.

• Wortar puddles "pooled" ehhh get it?

• Wortar targets pooled.

• Dash flicker implementation refined, reduced calls by 99%.

Bugs Fixed

• Dashing flicker on respawn now stops correctly - no more crazy flashing enemies

• Fixed NullRef on upgrade menu when maxed

• Fixed NullRef on Weapon Select at end game/restart

• Fixed weird Wortar behaviour - double targeting, sprite size randomness

• Fixed game resuming during level up, jackpot, end game. Thanks Chris!

• Fixed weird animations

• Chair launcher issues fixed:

• Sprite direction

• Detachment