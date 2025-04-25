The Citizenship Upgrade is here! 🎉 Now your group of adventurers can visit the Tavern and choose to become a Citizen of the town, unlocking some cool new privileges:

Luxury Inn: Rest in style at an expensive inn, doubling your recovery rate.

Banquet: Celebrate with a full stomach for extra bonuses.

Fund Building: Help shape the town’s growth and unlock the facilities you need.

New Hamlet: Build a new town nearby and expand your territory.

In addition, I’ve made several tweaks and improvements based on your feedback:

Meteoric Bow now deals splash damage.

Dialogue Streamlining: Internal changes made to prepare for the upcoming Mod Support update.

Map Interaction: Pressing Esc now clears the MapQuery. If no query is active, it opens the Menu.

Status Change: Boost Armor now increases Armor by +2 and removes the Damaged Armor status.

Combat Bar Update: Added action indicator for better clarity during combat.

Dual Wilder: Offhand weapons now deal half the damage of the corresponding hand weapon of the same tier. Adjusted damage amplitudes to better balance two-handed and hand/offhand weapons: Two-Handed: .10 → .25 .25 → .33 .50 → .50 Hand/Offhand: .50 → .33 Big Weapons Training Skill: Minimum Damage +15%.



I’ve also been working on the final touches for Mod Support and it’s almost ready! Expect more news on that soon.

Cheers! =]