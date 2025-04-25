The Citizenship Upgrade is here! 🎉 Now your group of adventurers can visit the Tavern and choose to become a Citizen of the town, unlocking some cool new privileges:
-
Luxury Inn: Rest in style at an expensive inn, doubling your recovery rate.
-
Banquet: Celebrate with a full stomach for extra bonuses.
-
Fund Building: Help shape the town’s growth and unlock the facilities you need.
-
New Hamlet: Build a new town nearby and expand your territory.
In addition, I’ve made several tweaks and improvements based on your feedback:
-
Meteoric Bow now deals splash damage.
-
Dialogue Streamlining: Internal changes made to prepare for the upcoming Mod Support update.
-
Map Interaction: Pressing Esc now clears the MapQuery. If no query is active, it opens the Menu.
-
Status Change: Boost Armor now increases Armor by +2 and removes the Damaged Armor status.
-
Combat Bar Update: Added action indicator for better clarity during combat.
-
Dual Wilder:
-
Offhand weapons now deal half the damage of the corresponding hand weapon of the same tier.
-
Adjusted damage amplitudes to better balance two-handed and hand/offhand weapons:
-
Two-Handed:
-
.10 → .25
-
.25 → .33
-
.50 → .50
-
-
Hand/Offhand:
- .50 → .33
-
-
Big Weapons Training Skill: Minimum Damage +15%.
-
I’ve also been working on the final touches for Mod Support and it’s almost ready! Expect more news on that soon.
Cheers! =]
Changed files in this update