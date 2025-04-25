 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18208989
Update notes via Steam Community

The Citizenship Upgrade is here! 🎉 Now your group of adventurers can visit the Tavern and choose to become a Citizen of the town, unlocking some cool new privileges:

  • Luxury Inn: Rest in style at an expensive inn, doubling your recovery rate.

  • Banquet: Celebrate with a full stomach for extra bonuses.

  • Fund Building: Help shape the town’s growth and unlock the facilities you need.

  • New Hamlet: Build a new town nearby and expand your territory.

In addition, I’ve made several tweaks and improvements based on your feedback:

  • Meteoric Bow now deals splash damage.

  • Dialogue Streamlining: Internal changes made to prepare for the upcoming Mod Support update.

  • Map Interaction: Pressing Esc now clears the MapQuery. If no query is active, it opens the Menu.

  • Status Change: Boost Armor now increases Armor by +2 and removes the Damaged Armor status.

  • Combat Bar Update: Added action indicator for better clarity during combat.

  • Dual Wilder:

    • Offhand weapons now deal half the damage of the corresponding hand weapon of the same tier.

    • Adjusted damage amplitudes to better balance two-handed and hand/offhand weapons:

      • Two-Handed:

        • .10 → .25

        • .25 → .33

        • .50 → .50

      • Hand/Offhand:

        • .50 → .33

    • Big Weapons Training Skill: Minimum Damage +15%.

I’ve also been working on the final touches for Mod Support and it’s almost ready! Expect more news on that soon.

Cheers! =]

Changed files in this update

Depot 2586001
