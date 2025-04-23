 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18208816 Edited 23 April 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Stadiums

Teams can now build new stadiums if they have more than 5,000 tokens and currently have fewer than 8 stadiums in their country.

Unaffiliated Teams

Unaffiliated team cards will appear on both the "Stadium" and "Historical flags" pages even if they have not been imported from the downloadable section.

Active Team Page

The Active Teams page now displays only the initial ratings and attributes of over 220 national teams before the first tournament starts. To view the latest team ratings during gameplay, users should use the “Teams” tab within tournaments.

Quick Matches

Added 2025 Gold Cup group matches to Quick Matches.

Web version:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
