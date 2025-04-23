Stadiums
Teams can now build new stadiums if they have more than 5,000 tokens and currently have fewer than 8 stadiums in their country.
Unaffiliated Teams
Unaffiliated team cards will appear on both the "Stadium" and "Historical flags" pages even if they have not been imported from the downloadable section.
Active Team Page
The Active Teams page now displays only the initial ratings and attributes of over 220 national teams before the first tournament starts. To view the latest team ratings during gameplay, users should use the “Teams” tab within tournaments.
Quick Matches
Added 2025 Gold Cup group matches to Quick Matches.
Web version:
https://simcups.com
Changed files in this update