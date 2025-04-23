Stadiums

Teams can now build new stadiums if they have more than 5,000 tokens and currently have fewer than 8 stadiums in their country.

Unaffiliated Teams

Unaffiliated team cards will appear on both the "Stadium" and "Historical flags" pages even if they have not been imported from the downloadable section.

Active Team Page

The Active Teams page now displays only the initial ratings and attributes of over 220 national teams before the first tournament starts. To view the latest team ratings during gameplay, users should use the “Teams” tab within tournaments.

Quick Matches

Added 2025 Gold Cup group matches to Quick Matches.

Web version:

https://simcups.com