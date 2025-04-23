Hello dear players!

I’m thrilled to announce the Champion Car Series and our brand new Car Vending Machine!

Based on your suggestions for new vehicles—and maybe even a new slot—we’ve added the Champion Car Series to the game. Now, right across from the shop, a daily-updating vending machine full of random cars is waiting for you!

Car Vending Machine:

The machine contains 48 random cars each day. You can activate it once to get one random car. At the start of each day, new random cars replace the ones that were taken. You can also peek through the glass to see which cars are available before spinning!

Update notes:

-Champion Car Series added (92 new cars)

-Vending Machine and Vending Machine Series added (A car vending machine where you can try your luck has been added across from the store) Lvl-10

-15 Steampunk Cars Exclusive to the Vending Machine

-New Steam achievements

-MP Chat - Text chat feature added to PvP

-Cashier models - Each cashier now has a unique appearance

-Bug fix: Empty boxes picked up from the ground can longer be sold

-Bug fix: Car won in NPC race not appearing issue has been fixed

good hunting

have fun!

-SIERRA