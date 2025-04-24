This update brings smoother workflows and greater control to your milling experience!
-
✅ Fixed: OBJ import precision for more accurate workpiece geometry
-
✅ Fixed: Faster loading times in the "Select Workpiece" scene
✨ Added:
-
Clickable table handles for easier manual control
-
Slides for more comfortable axis movement
-
Option to hide axis arrows in Settings
-
Ability to switch between machines directly in the "Select Workpiece" scene
🔧 We're also hard at work on our upcoming CNC Milling Machine DLC — stay tuned for more details soon!
Changed files in this update