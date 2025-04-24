 Skip to content

24 April 2025
This update brings smoother workflows and greater control to your milling experience!

  • ✅ Fixed: OBJ import precision for more accurate workpiece geometry

  • ✅ Fixed: Faster loading times in the "Select Workpiece" scene

✨ Added:

  • Clickable table handles for easier manual control

  • Slides for more comfortable axis movement

  • Option to hide axis arrows in Settings

  • Ability to switch between machines directly in the "Select Workpiece" scene

🔧 We're also hard at work on our upcoming CNC Milling Machine DLC — stay tuned for more details soon!

