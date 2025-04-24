This update brings smoother workflows and greater control to your milling experience!

✅ Fixed: OBJ import precision for more accurate workpiece geometry

✅ Fixed: Faster loading times in the "Select Workpiece" scene

✨ Added:

Clickable table handles for easier manual control

Slides for more comfortable axis movement

Option to hide axis arrows in Settings

Ability to switch between machines directly in the "Select Workpiece" scene

🔧 We're also hard at work on our upcoming CNC Milling Machine DLC — stay tuned for more details soon!